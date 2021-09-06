checkAd

TRADE SUBJECT TO NOTIFICATION FOR PRIMARY INSIDERS

Tore Andresen, Chief Operation Officer in Bank Norwegian ASA, has on 6 September 2021 accepted the voluntary offer for 1 060 705 shares in Bank Norwegian ASA at a share price of NOK 105. Remaining balance controlled by Tore Andresen after a transaction is 50 150 shares. See attachment for further details.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

