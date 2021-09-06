checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Newron Receives Fourth Tranche from Financing Agreement with European Investment Bank (EIB)

Newron Receives Fourth Tranche from Financing Agreement with European Investment Bank (EIB)

Milan, Italy - September 6, 2021, 5.45 pm CEST - Newron Pharmaceutical S.p.A. ('Newron') (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, announces that it has received Tranche 4 under its financing agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) that was signed in October 2018 and comprises up to EUR 40 million, subject to achieving a set of agreed performance criteria. The EIB loan is backed by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the central pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe. Tranche 4 consists of EUR 7.5 million and will primarily be used to support the Company's development programs in diseases of the central nervous system. The first three tranches of the loan totaling EUR 25 million were received by Newron in 2019 and 2020.

In connection with Tranche 4, EIB has received warrants entitling it to purchase up to 151,344 ordinary shares of Newron at an exercise price of EUR 9.25 per share.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals
Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago(R)/safinamide has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea, and is commercialized by Newron's Partner Zambon. Supernus Pharmaceuticals holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. Newron is developing evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com

For more information 

Newron 
Stefan Weber - CEO, +39 02 6103 46 26, pr@newron.com 

UK/Europe 
Simon Conway/ Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting, +44 (0)20 3727 1000, SCnewron@fticonsulting.com 

Switzerland 
Valentin Handschin, IRF Reputation, +41 43 244 81 54, handschin@irf-reputation.ch

Germany/Europe 
Anne Hennecke/Caroline Bergmann, MC Services, +49 211 52925220, newron@mc-services.eu 

USA 
Paul Sagan, LaVoieHealthScience, +1 617 374 8800, Ext. 112, psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com


