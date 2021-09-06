Regulatory News:

SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 – SEFER) is a leading global supplier of innovative flexible composite membranes under the Serge Ferrari and Verseidag brands and is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C. The Group today announced, today announces its consolidated results for the first half of 2021, ended June 30, as approved by the Board of Directors on September 6, 2021. The Statutory Auditors have conducted a limited review of the consolidated financial statements. The 2021 Financial Report will be available on the SergeFerrari Group website (www.sergeferraribourse.com) in the Investors section under Financial documents.

Consolidated financial statements subject to a limited review (reports currently under preparation)