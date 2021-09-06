checkAd

SergeFerrari Group Strong Growth in 2021 Half-year Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.09.2021, 17:45  |  31   |   |   

Regulatory News:

SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 – SEFER) is a leading global supplier of innovative flexible composite membranes under the Serge Ferrari and Verseidag brands and is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C. The Group today announced, today announces its consolidated results for the first half of 2021, ended June 30, as approved by the Board of Directors on September 6, 2021. The Statutory Auditors have conducted a limited review of the consolidated financial statements. The 2021 Financial Report will be available on the SergeFerrari Group website (www.sergeferraribourse.com) in the Investors section under Financial documents.

Consolidated financial statements subject to a limited review (reports currently under preparation)

(€m)

 

H1 2021

 

H1 2020

 

Change

Revenues

 

144.7

 

79.7

 

+82%

Adjusted EBITDA*

 

21.6

 

9.8

 

+125%

EBIT

 

14.3

 

4.2

 

x3.4

Operating income

 

14.0

 

4.2

 

x3.3

Net income, Group share

 

8.7

 

2.5

 

x3.5

Net debt**

 

38.9

 

15.3

