Initial Results of a Study, in Collaboration With the UConn School of Medicine, Highlight the Potential of Ikonisys’ Cell-based Diagnostic Platform in Immuno-oncology

Ikonisys SA (Code ISIN: FR00140048X2 / Mnémonique: ALIKO) (Paris:ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancers with a unique fully-automated solution for medical analysis labs, announced the initial results of a study to demonstrate the capability of the Ikoniscope20 rare cell detection platform to enumerate specific populations of CD8 T cells. Such antigen-specific CD8 T cells are extremely rare, and are a perfect proof of demonstration of the ability to detect rare cells in general, and circulating tumor cells in particular. Antigen-specific T cells play a central role in immunity to cancers and infectious agents (such as viruses), through their capacity to kill malignant cells upon recognition by T-cell receptor of specific antigenic peptides presented on the surface of target cells. In this study, the two teams were able to identify about 80 antigen-specific T cells in a background of over a million blood cells by high-speed scanning for the presence of cells positive for fluorescently labelled MHC I-peptide complexes that bind to a T cell antigen-receptor. The study was carried out in collaboration with the Carole and Ray Neag Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of Connecticut (UConn) School of Medicine.

Prof. Pramod K. Srivastava, Director of the Carole and Ray Neag Comprehensive Cancer Center (who also serves on the Board of ALIKO), commented, “Detection and enumeration of cancer antigen-specific T cells in a reliable and reproducible manner is always challenging. These early results shall serve as a foundation of the use of this technology in monitoring immune responses to cancers in pre-clinical as well as clinical studies.”

Dr. Michael Kilpatrick, Chief Scientific Officer of Ikonisys, added, “We are honored to be working with a leading medical center to demonstrate the potential of the Ikonisys platform in the detection and quantification of specific populations of clinically relevant cells in immuno-oncology. The study further validates the value of the Ikonisys platform for the detection and analysis of specific populations of rare cells present in complex specimens, an approach likely to have particular value in the current era of personalized and predictive medicine.”

