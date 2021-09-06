checkAd

ESI Group Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.09.2021, 18:00  |  10   |   |   

Regulatory News:

ESI Group (Paris:ESI) (FR0004110310 – ESI), leader and pioneer in Virtual Prototyping solutions, hereby releases the total number of shares making up the company’s capital and the total number of voting rights in August 31, 2021, in accordance with articles 223-16 and 221-3 of the General Regulations of the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

Number of shares

Number of theoretical
voting rights *

Number of voting rights **

6,063,092

8,301,998

7,944,431

* The number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on all shares eligible for voting right (single or double), including shares temporarily deprived of voting rights (treasury shares).

** All Group shares have equal right to vote, except treasury shares, which are deprived of the right to vote, and registered shares held for more than four years that are eligible for double voting rights.

ESI Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ESI Group Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Regulatory News: ESI Group (Paris:ESI) (FR0004110310 – ESI), leader and pioneer in Virtual Prototyping solutions, hereby releases the total number of shares making up the company’s capital and the total number of voting rights in August 31, 2021, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Iraq: TotalEnergies Signs Major Agreements for the Sustainable Development of the Basra Region Natural ...
UK MHRA Grants GenSight Biologics’ LUMEVOQ Ophthalmic Gene Therapy Promising Innovative Medicine ...
New Study Investigates the Ability of Masimo ORi to Provide Early Warning of Hypoxemia During ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Checker, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors – JRVR
ESI Group Continues Evolving Its Board of Directors
Korian Strengthens Its Healthcare Activities and Creates a Business Line Dedicated to Mental Health ...
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Announces That It Has Been Granted an H-P2A Patent in Europe
UMC Reports Sales for August 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
Last Few Hours for Shareholders with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in James River ...
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrESI Group Continues Evolving Its Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21ESI Group: Crossing of Thresholds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten