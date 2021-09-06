Statement of the number of actions and voting rights in 21.07.31
August 26, 2021
Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital
and the total number of voting rights
(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)
|Stop date of information
|Total number of shares forming the share capital
|
Total number of voting rights
|July 31, 2021
|8.937.085
|
Gross total voting rights:
15.428.313
Net* total voting rights:
15.372.087
* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights
Attachment
