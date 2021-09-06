Statement of the number of actions and voting rights in 21.07.31 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 06.09.2021, 18:00 | 9 | 0 | 0 06.09.2021, 18:00 | August 26, 2021 Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital

and the total number of voting rights

(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations) Stop date of information Total number of shares forming the share capital



Total number of voting rights July 31, 2021 8.937.085



Gross total voting rights:

15.428.313

Net* total voting rights:

15.372.087



* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights Attachment UK_Publication mensuelle VPM 31072021







0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer