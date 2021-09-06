checkAd

ABC arbitrage Pace of activity as of September 1, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.09.2021, 18:00  |  14   |   |   

ABC arbitrage
Pace of activity as of September 1, 2021

Pace of activity
As at September 1, 2021, the Group’s average monthly activity rate was close to 90% of the monthly average for fiscal year 2021. This pace of activity has once again shown itself to be strongly correlated with volatility and volumes traded on the markets. As a reminder, in accordance with the press release of June 41 2021, the Group expects an exceptional negative impact of around €3 million for the whole fiscal year 2021, which is not included in the comparison made above.

Assets under management
In line with the objectives of the ABC 2022 strategic plan, the Group's management companies have continued to collect funds. Total client assets amounted to 481 M€ as of September 1, 2021.

Outlook
Under the influence of central banks, the new valuation records recently reached by US indices have caused intraday volatility to fall sharply again, close to the 2017 lows. On the other hand, the expected volatility illustrated by the VIX remains at significant levels, slightly below its historical average, illustrating the uncertainties surrounding the global economic situation. These high levels of valuation and government support for economic activity have allowed M&A transactions to resume at levels close to the 2016 highs, creating opportunities for the Group's activities. These market parameters defined by monetary policies confirm the Group's strategic orientations for its "ABC 2022" plan, in particular with the continued growth of assets under management.

As a reminder, the estimates displayed in this press release do not replace the audited data of the consolidated results for the first half of 2021, which will be published on September 21, 2021.

For more information, please consult the group's website at the following link: abc-arbitrage



1 Press release, 4th of June 2021

Contacts : abc-arbitrage.com
Relations actionnaires : actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com
Relations presse: VERBATEE / v.sabineu@verbatee.comEURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B
ISIN : FR0004040608
Reuters  BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ABC arbitrage Pace of activity as of September 1, 2021 ABC arbitragePace of activity as of September 1, 2021 Pace of activityAs at September 1, 2021, the Group’s average monthly activity rate was close to 90% of the monthly average for fiscal year 2021. This pace of activity has once again shown …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TCM Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Savosolar plans to arrange a rights issue of approximately EUR 5.4 – 6.4 million with additional ...
Gentex Targets Light Commercial Vehicles for Its Digital Rearview Mirrors; Supplies Vision & ...
ICG: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS
Ahold Delhaize announces changes in the bol.com Management Board
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
JD.com Announces New Appointments for JD.com and JD Retail
First Radisson RED in central London opens its doors
DNO Scores Bergknapp Upgrade
Subscription period for shares based on Savosolar Plc’s Warrant Plan 3-2020 starts on 6 September ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...