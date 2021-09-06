checkAd

Icelandair Group hf. Traffic Data August 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.09.2021, 18:08  |   |   |   

The number of Icelandair’s international passengers and the total capacity increased significantly in August 2021 compared to August 2020.

The total number of passengers on international flights was over 264,000 compared to around 80,000 in August 2020. Thereof, the total number of passengers on international flights was around 241,000 compared to 67,000 in August 2020 and 195,000 in July 2021. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 145,000 compared to 53,000 in August 2020. The number of passengers from Iceland was around 24,000 compared to 13,000 in August 2020. VIA passengers were 72,000 compared to 1,300 in August 2020 and 51,000 in July 2021. On time performance was 87%.

The load factor on international flights was 71.7% compared to 67.7% in August 2020. It improved from 70.4% in July 2021 despite the rise of the Delta variant in Iceland and in the Company’s key international markets which impacted passenger numbers in August.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 22,700 compared to 12,400 in August 2020 and around 24,000 in July 2021.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights increased by 61% compared to August 2020. Freight measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres, increased by 39% compared to August 2020 and has increased by 21% year-on-year during the first eight months of 2021.

PASSENGER FLIGHTS TOTAL AUG 21 AUG 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 264,151 79,616 232% 704,685 814,423 -13%
Load Factor 71.7% 67.7% 4.0 ppt 62.7% 69.5% -6.8 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1,069,080 231,190 362% 2,888,593 2,937,098 -2%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 766,222 156,537 389% 1,811,550 2,041,316 -11%
             
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS AUG 21 AUG 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 241,490 67,192 259% 564,073 723,796 -22%
Load Factor 71.7% 67.7% 4.0 ppt 62.6% 69.5% -6.9 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1,059.0 225.9 369% 2,828.5 2,899.6 -2%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 759.4 152.9 397% 1,770.5 2,014.8 -12%
Stage length (KM) 3,160 2,294 38% 3,107 2,790 11%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 87.0% 96.0% -9.0 ppt 87.0% 84.0% 3.0 ppt
             
DOMESTIC FLIGHTS AUG 21 AUG 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 22,661 12,424 82% 140,612 90,627 55%
Load Factor 67.5% 69.5% -2.0 ppt 68.3% 70.6% -2.2 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 10.0 5.3 89% 60.1 37.5 60%
             
CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS AUG 21 AUG 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours - Charter 923 575 61% 8,903 11,644 -24%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 11,365 8,154 39% 89,953 74,332 21%


Contact information:


Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Icelandair Group hf. Traffic Data August 2021 The number of Icelandair’s international passengers and the total capacity increased significantly in August 2021 compared to August 2020. The total number of passengers on international flights was over 264,000 compared to around 80,000 in August …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TCM Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Savosolar plans to arrange a rights issue of approximately EUR 5.4 – 6.4 million with additional ...
Gentex Targets Light Commercial Vehicles for Its Digital Rearview Mirrors; Supplies Vision & ...
ICG: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS
Ahold Delhaize announces changes in the bol.com Management Board
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
JD.com Announces New Appointments for JD.com and JD Retail
First Radisson RED in central London opens its doors
DNO Scores Bergknapp Upgrade
Subscription period for shares based on Savosolar Plc’s Warrant Plan 3-2020 starts on 6 September ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...