The number of Icelandair’s international passengers and the total capacity increased significantly in August 2021 compared to August 2020.

The total number of passengers on international flights was over 264,000 compared to around 80,000 in August 2020. Thereof, the total number of passengers on international flights was around 241,000 compared to 67,000 in August 2020 and 195,000 in July 2021. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 145,000 compared to 53,000 in August 2020. The number of passengers from Iceland was around 24,000 compared to 13,000 in August 2020. VIA passengers were 72,000 compared to 1,300 in August 2020 and 51,000 in July 2021. On time performance was 87%.

The load factor on international flights was 71.7% compared to 67.7% in August 2020. It improved from 70.4% in July 2021 despite the rise of the Delta variant in Iceland and in the Company’s key international markets which impacted passenger numbers in August.