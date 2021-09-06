checkAd

Yara approves dividend of NOK 20 per share

Oslo, 6 September 2021: The Yara International ASA Extraordinary General Meeting today approved a dividend of NOK 20.00 per share in line with the Board’s proposal.


The dividend of NOK 20.00 per share will be paid on 15 September 2021 to shareholders as of 8 September 2021, and the Yara share will be traded ex-dividend from 7 September 2021. American Depository Receipts (ADRs) will also be traded ex-dividend from 7 September 2021, with a dividend payment date of 22 September 2021.

The full minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on Yara’s website:

Reports and presentations 2021 | Yara International


Contact

Silje Ingeberg Nygaard, Acting Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: (+47) 957 04 843
E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com


About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a climate positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.6 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act 





