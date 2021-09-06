checkAd

Candid acquires PR and corporate communications agency Coopr

Next step towards fully integrated marketing and communication platform

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Candid announces today that communication agency Coopr is joining the Candid platform. The founders, Jody Koehler and Jos Govaart, will join as partners of Candid and at the same time will continue as the management of Coopr. With this latest acquisition, Candid is taking the next step in bringing together all marketing and communications disciplines into a fully integrated platform for advertisers.

Gérard Ghazarian, Jody Koehler, Jos Govaart and Ruud Wanck

Coopr was founded in 2009, is based in Rotterdam and Antwerp and works for well-known clients such as adidas, Coca-Cola, Coolblue, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Coopr will continue to operate as an autonomous agency under its own name within the Candid platform. "By joining the Candid platform, we retain our individuality, but we can immediately deepen and broaden our offer and at therefore offer our clients more integrated and other disciplines", say owners Jody Koehler and Jos Govaart. "In addition, the correlation between PR and other communication disciplines is more relevant than ever. Good brand ideas are most credibly propagated through PR efforts." By becoming part of the Candid platform, Coopr can now also shape its ambition with regard to further internationalization with a London branch in the not too distant future.

Ruud Wanck, CEO of Candid: "Coopr is an absolute premium brand in the field of PR and corporate communication. Their entrepreneurial spirit fits in perfectly with our platform strategy in which we bring together strong and distinctive agencies into an integrated platform. Within Candid, agencies retain their own culture and identity, but our clients always have direct access to our services across the full range of the marketing and communication profession. With the acquisition of Coopr, we now also have a leading agency within our platform in the – increasingly important – field of PR and corporate communication."

This expansion fits in seamlessly with Candid's ambitions to grow. Through acquisitions of  media agencies STROOM, M2Media and BBK media, digital agency Online Company and digital experience agency Havana Harbor, social media expert Daily Dialogues, advertising agency XXS, global brand design specialist Millford and marketing innovation agency Cogonez, Candid became the largest independent marketing and advertising platform in the Netherlands. More acquisitions will follow this year, both at home and abroad. "With the addition of a high-quality agency like Coopr, we are once again demonstrating the growth ambitions and the abilities of our platform," says Candid founder & chairman of the board Gérard Ghazarian.

About Candid platform:

We unify the creative and strategic powers of, amongst others, the media agencies Stroom and M2Media, the digital agencies Online Company and Havana Harbor, the social media expert Daily Dialogues, advertising agency XXS, marketing innovation agency Cogonez and brand identity specialist Millford.

In the past years, Candid has become the first fully integrated communication platform in the Netherlands. We unify the skills, cultures and identities of these strong, independent, specialized agencies in a single platform and let them cooperate optimally, driven by our candid culture of transparency and our T-shaped organization.

By doing so, Candid supplies marketing and communication solutions that are inspired by data, enabled by technology and driven by creativity. But above all, they realize growth for our clients.

About Coopr:

Coopr is a communications agency, specialized in three areas of expertise, which are inextricably linked: Brand PR, Corporate Communication and Content Marketing. We enable organizations to communicate better, more effectively, more creatively and more honestly. We help them determining the best story at the right time and through the right channel.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1608691/Candid.jpg

 




