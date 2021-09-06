DGAP-News: Armacell / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report Armacell H1 2021 Results (news with additional features) 06.09.2021 / 18:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Armacell H1 2021 Results

- Record net sales of EUR 338.6 million (+17.4%) in the first half of 2021

- Strong commercial momentum across regions and business areas

- Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 59.8 million; adjusted EBITDA margin at 17.7%

- Increase in production capacity for Advanced Insulation and Engineered Foams

Luxembourg, 6 September 2021 - Armacell, a global leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a leading provider of engineered foams, announced its H1 2021 results on 12 August 2021.

In the first six months of 2021, Armacell achieved record net sales of EUR 338.6 million (H1 2020: EUR 288.4 million), thus surpassing the previous peak in the first half of 2019 (EUR 321.8 million). The strong sales growth of +17.4%, compared to H1 2020, was driven to an equal extent by higher volumes and price increases in all regions, mitigating the effect of rising raw material and freight costs.

In the first half of 2021, adjusted EBITDA rose to EUR 59.8 million, after EUR 52.5 million in H1 2020, as higher sales volumes compensated for increased raw material costs. The adjusted EBITDA margin reached 17.7% (H1 2020: 18.2%). This slight margin decline is attributed to the time-delay effects of measures taken to pass on higher raw material and transportation costs to customers.

"Armacell had a good start into 2021," says Patrick Mathieu, President & CEO of the Armacell Group. "With our markets steadily recovering, we continued with our growth strategy and expanded our global production footprint and product portfolio. Our new sales record and stable EBITDA performance underline the success of our strategy. While uncertainty prevails in the short-term, our mid-term growth and margin drivers are intact and provide us with a strong organic growth potential."