Hrefna Ösp Sigfinnsdóttir, Managing Director of Asset Management & Capital Markets at Landsbankinn, has resigned her position with the Bank, where she has worked since 2010. She has already ceased employment.

Hrefna Ösp Sigfinnsdóttir: “I take my leave of Landsbankinn, proud of the eleven enjoyable and eventful years I’ve spent at the Bank. I have gained valuable experience and had the opportunity to work with exceptional people on demanding projects.”