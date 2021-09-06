checkAd

PIERER Mobility AG takes the next steps in e-mobility research & development initiatives

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.09.2021, 18:44  |  22   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 06.09.2021 / 18:44

Press release

Wels, September 6, 2021

PIERER Mobility AG takes the next steps in e-mobility research & development initiatives

KTM joins Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium with Honda Motor, Piaggio Group and Yamaha Motor for Motorcycles and Light Electric Vehicles

PIERER Mobility AG is moving forward at pace with its vision to become the global leader in electric powered two-wheeler vehicles. Focusing on the 250W to 11kW power range, the Group is ready to take the next steps with regards to E-Mobility Research & Development (R&D) initiatives.

Firstly, PIERER Mobility AG is pleased to announce a €20M investment in a dedicated 7,780 square meter e-mobility competence centre. This cutting-edge facility will become home to 150 employees and will be situated alongside the innovative KISKA design studio in Anif, Salzburg, Austria.

In addition, to ensure rapid progress, all e-mobility focused R&D efforts will be consolidated and expanded through the creation of a new, dedicated Research and Development corporate entity - KTM Forschungs & Entwicklungs GmbH (KTM F&E GmbH).

As a first initiative on Friday September 3rd 2021, KTM F&E GmbH signed the Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium agreement with Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, and PIAGGIO Group (PIA.MI), for motorcycles and light electric vehicles.

The Consortium will aim at finding solutions to the concerns customers may have regarding the future of electromobility, such as the range, the charging time and infrastructure, and costs. This will be achieved in accordance with four primary goals:

1. Develop common technical specifications for swappable battery systems
2. Confirm common usage of the battery systems
3. Make and promote the Consortium's common specifications as a standard within European and International standardization bodies
4. Worldwide application of the consortium's common specifications

Stefan Pierer, CEO PIERER Mobility AG: "The signing of this Consortium agreement is a key step in ensuring that PIERER Mobility AG can continue to move forward, deliver innovation at pace and advance its clear strategic vision for electric powered two-wheelers. Together with our partners, we will work to deliver a swappable battery system for low-voltage vehicles (48V) up to 11kW capacity, based on international technical standards. We very much look forward to ensuring that powered two-wheeler vehicles maintain their role in the future of both urban and non-urban mobility."

Seite 1 von 3
PIERER Mobility Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PIERER Mobility AG takes the next steps in e-mobility research & development initiatives DGAP-Media / 06.09.2021 / 18:44 Press release Wels, September 6, 2021PIERER Mobility AG takes the next steps in e-mobility research & development initiativesKTM joins Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium with Honda Motor, Piaggio Group and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: 1. Halbjahr 2021: Social Chain AG steigert Umsatz um 131 Prozent
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex gibt mit N163/6.X Turbine Einstieg in die 6-MW-Klasse bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: SMA Solar Technology AG: SMA adjusts sales and earnings forecast
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekotechnika AG: Positive performance in the first nine months of 2020/2021 and further increase in ...
DGAP-News: CeoTronics AG: Konzern-Kennzahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021
DGAP-News: Bio-Gate AG: Bio-Gate verbessert Umsatz und Ergebnis im Halbjahr 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:44 UhrPIERER Mobility AG setzt weitere Schritte bei der Entwicklung im Bereich Elektromobilität
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
02.09.21DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
01.09.21Wochenausgabe: Langfristanleger sind eine ganz besondere Spezies
Small Caps Champion | Analysen
31.08.21EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: 1. Halbjahr 2021 - Auf dem Weg zum 11. Rekordjahr
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
31.08.21EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: First half-year of 2021 - On track for 11th record year
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Further increase in revenue forecast for the 2021 fiscal year
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Weitere Erhöhung der Umsatzprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs