Wels, September 6, 2021 PIERER Mobility AG takes the next steps in e-mobility research & development initiatives KTM joins Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium with Honda Motor, Piaggio Group and Yamaha Motor for Motorcycles and Light Electric Vehicles

PIERER Mobility AG is moving forward at pace with its vision to become the global leader in electric powered two-wheeler vehicles. Focusing on the 250W to 11kW power range, the Group is ready to take the next steps with regards to E-Mobility Research & Development (R&D) initiatives.

Firstly, PIERER Mobility AG is pleased to announce a €20M investment in a dedicated 7,780 square meter e-mobility competence centre. This cutting-edge facility will become home to 150 employees and will be situated alongside the innovative KISKA design studio in Anif, Salzburg, Austria.

In addition, to ensure rapid progress, all e-mobility focused R&D efforts will be consolidated and expanded through the creation of a new, dedicated Research and Development corporate entity - KTM Forschungs & Entwicklungs GmbH (KTM F&E GmbH).

As a first initiative on Friday September 3rd 2021, KTM F&E GmbH signed the Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium agreement with Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, and PIAGGIO Group (PIA.MI), for motorcycles and light electric vehicles.

The Consortium will aim at finding solutions to the concerns customers may have regarding the future of electromobility, such as the range, the charging time and infrastructure, and costs. This will be achieved in accordance with four primary goals:

1. Develop common technical specifications for swappable battery systems

2. Confirm common usage of the battery systems

3. Make and promote the Consortium's common specifications as a standard within European and International standardization bodies

4. Worldwide application of the consortium's common specifications

Stefan Pierer, CEO PIERER Mobility AG: "The signing of this Consortium agreement is a key step in ensuring that PIERER Mobility AG can continue to move forward, deliver innovation at pace and advance its clear strategic vision for electric powered two-wheelers. Together with our partners, we will work to deliver a swappable battery system for low-voltage vehicles (48V) up to 11kW capacity, based on international technical standards. We very much look forward to ensuring that powered two-wheeler vehicles maintain their role in the future of both urban and non-urban mobility."