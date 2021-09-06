checkAd

SEB S.A. Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021

Regulatory News:

  • Issuer

Corporate name: SEB S.A. (Paris:SK)
 Registered office: 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 | 69134 Ecully cedex | France
Stockmarket: Euronext Paris - A
ISIN: FR0000121709

  • Numbers of shares and voting rights :

 

 

31 July 2021

 

31 August 2021

Shares in Euronext

 

55 337 770

 

55 337 770

Theoretical voting rights (1)

 

81 862 901

 

81 858 865

Effective voting rights

 

81 660 074

 

81 655 988

(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)

  • A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

Wertpapier


