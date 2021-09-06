checkAd

Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Savosolar Plc

Savosolar Plc
Company Release                            6 September 2021 at 7.00 p.m. (CEST)

Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Savosolar Plc

Notice is given to the shareholders of Savosolar Plc. to the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday, 1 October 2021 at 15:00 (EET) at Technopolis Ruoholahti seminar room “Mill” at the address Hiilikatu 3, 00180 Helsinki, Finland (Building: Ruoholahti 1). The reception of persons who have registered for the meeting and the distribution of voting tickets will commence at 14:30 (EET).

A. Matters on the agenda of the General Meeting

At the General Meeting, the following matters will be considered:

1. Opening of the meeting

2. Calling the meeting to order

3. Election of persons to scrutinize the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes

4. Recording the legality of the meeting

5. Recording the attendance at the meeting and adoption of the list of votes

6. Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on issuance of shares, options and other special rights

The Board of Directors proposes that the Extraordinary General Meeting resolves to authorize the Board of Directors to decide, in one or more transactions, on the issuance of shares and the issuance of options and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Companies Act as follows:

The number of shares to be issued based on the authorization may in total amount to a maximum of 275,000,000 shares.

The Board of Directors decides on all the terms and conditions of the issuances of shares and of options and other special rights entitling to shares. The issuance of shares and of options and other special rights entitling to shares may be carried out in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive rights (directed issue), if there is a weighty financial reason for the company.

Shares may be conveyed either against payment or free of charge in the company’s share issues. A directed share issue may be a share issue without payment only if there is an especially weighty reason for the same both for the company and in regard to the interests of all shareholders in the company.

The authorization is valid until 30 September 2026 and it replaces the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2020.

7. Closing of the meeting

