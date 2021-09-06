checkAd

EssilorLuxottica Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Charenton-le-Pont, France (6 September 2021, 7:00 pm) – In compliance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of May 21, 2021, EssilorLuxottica declares that from August 31, 2021 to September 3, 2021 included, the following purchases in its own shares were performed:

Transaction details :

In accordance with applicable law and regulation, a full breakdown of each transaction is available on EssilorLuxottica’s website at the following link:

https://www.essilorluxottica.com/regulatory-information

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters as well as – since 1 July 2021 via a 76.72% interest – GrandVision network are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. In 2020, EssilorLuxottica had over 140,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 14.4 billion. The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

CONTACTS

Head of Investor Relations
Giorgio Iannella
E-mail: ir@essilorluxottica.com 		Head of Corporate Communications
Marco Catalani
E-mail: media@essilorluxottica.com

 

Attachment





