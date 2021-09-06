SCHAUMBURG, Ill. and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasser Family Companies (Sasser) announced that it has finalized an agreement to acquire Singapore-based global container lessor Falcon Lease Holdings Pte Ltd and its group of companies. This acquisition expands Sasser's transportation asset leasing and management services to include global tank container leasing and brings its total operating subsidiary companies to seven.

"Sasser has been intentional in pursuing a growth strategy that strengthens our position as a player in the transportation sector while remaining true to our identity," said Sasser CEO Jeff Walsh. "From our beginnings in rail more than 90 years ago, we have been guided by putting our customers first, working with respect and integrity, and positively impacting the communities where we live and work. Acquiring Falcon Lease, an organization that shares those business and cultural philosophies, allows us to serve a new customer base across Asia Pacific, Europe, North, Central, and South America and enables us to bring our experience to bulk oceangoing container leasing. I am extremely optimistic about the opportunities this presents and look forward to bringing our best-in-class customer experience to a new market."