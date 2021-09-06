checkAd

Sasser Family Companies Acquires Singapore-Based Intermodal Tank Container Lessor Falcon Lease

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.09.2021, 19:18  |  24   |   |   

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasser Family Companies (Sasser) announced that it has finalized an agreement to acquire Singapore-based global container lessor Falcon Lease Holdings Pte Ltd and its group of companies. This acquisition expands Sasser's transportation asset leasing and management services to include global tank container leasing and brings its total operating subsidiary companies to seven.

Sasser Family Companies Logo

"Sasser has been intentional in pursuing a growth strategy that strengthens our position as a player in the transportation sector while remaining true to our identity," said Sasser CEO Jeff Walsh. "From our beginnings in rail more than 90 years ago, we have been guided by putting our customers first, working with respect and integrity, and positively impacting the communities where we live and work. Acquiring Falcon Lease, an organization that shares those business and cultural philosophies, allows us to serve a new customer base across Asia Pacific, Europe, North, Central, and South America and enables us to bring our experience to bulk oceangoing container leasing. I am extremely optimistic about the opportunities this presents and look forward to bringing our best-in-class customer experience to a new market."

Mike Cooper, President of Falcon Lease, stated, "The Falcon Team and I are thrilled to be partnering with Sasser Family Companies—a group that brings financial strength, similar culture, and long-term business ambitions. Our mutual business objectives, cultural fit, and passion for a customer service-oriented business provide a strong foundation as we pursue building a sustainable business."

With Sasser's support, Falcon Lease will pursue a steady growth plan across an expanding global footprint leveraging deep industry knowledge, high-spec equipment, tailored financial products, and strategic agility to serve our customers' evolving needs.  To explore the benefits of our unique approach to cultivating long-term customer partnerships and to learn more about what Falcon Lease can offer, please visit our website at www.falcon-lease.com.

About Sasser Family Companies:

Sasser Family Companies is a fourth-generation, family-held transportation asset services and management company with roots dating to 1928. Its other subsidiary business units include Chicago Freight Car Leasing Co., Union Leasing Inc., CF Rail Services LLC, Xcēd Aviation Services LLC, and NxGen Rail Services LLC. The subsidiary units are leaders in providing commercial and industrial-focused rail, vehicle and aviation transportation equipment solutions including asset leasing, fleet administration management, asset repair and maintenance, and innovative technology services throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.sasser.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121850/Sasser_Family_Companies_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sasser Family Companies Acquires Singapore-Based Intermodal Tank Container Lessor Falcon Lease SCHAUMBURG, Ill. and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sasser Family Companies (Sasser) announced that it has finalized an agreement to acquire Singapore-based global container lessor Falcon Lease Holdings Pte Ltd and its group of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) issues product license for Abiraterone acetate ...
Matrixport's "Range Sniper" Empowers Stablecoin-holders to Accumulate Bitcoin whilst Earning High ...
Duni Group first in the world to use fossil-free propane gas in paper production - a major step ...
Sabio Group Unveils New Brand and Website To Mark Next Stage in its Evolution
NENT Group and Filmlance adapt Astrid Lindgren's 'Ronja the Robber's Daughter' as major Viaplay ...
Chemical Anchors Market Size Worth $1.20 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 4.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Veoneer products enable level 3 hands-off self-driving tech
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
JW Therapeutics Announces NMPA Approval of Relmacabtagene Autoleucel Injection in China
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Endo Comments on Non-Infringement Ruling in VASOSTRICT Patent Litigation
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Hisense International and Elaraby Group Sign a Strategic Memorandum of Cooperation
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Saudi Arabia's Future Minerals Summit to Showcase Mining Investment Potential in ME, Central Asia, ...
Vietnam & Myanmar Crawler Excavator Market - Growth Scenario Post COVID-19 | Arizton
Erik Selin invests MNOK 104 in Zwipe through private placement
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...