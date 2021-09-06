DGAP-Ad-hoc: asknet Solutions AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/AGM/EGM asknet Solutions AG: Notice of loss pursuant to Section 92 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and adjustment of the annual forecast 06-Sep-2021 / 19:17 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Karlsruhe (Germany), September 6, 2021 - In the course of the preparation of the interim financial statements for the first six months of 2021 and the update of the full-year forecast for 2021, the Management Board of asknet Solutions AG today has concluded that a higher loss than originally assumed will have to be recorded for both the half-year as well as the full year 2021. According to preliminary figures, the company will post earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the range of EUR -1.1 to -1.4 million for the first half of 2021, resulting in a loss of more than half of the share capital and a deficit not covered by equity in the range of EUR -0.7 to -0.9 million. The key factors affecting the financial performance are (i) higher legal costs in relation to the legacy issues, (ii) high restructuring and investment costs of strategic initiatives within the framework of the company's Three-Pillar Strategy aimed to foster growth in the medium term, and (iii) a postponement of the implementation of high-revenue and strategically important new projects to the second half of the year.

A loss of half of asknet Solutions AG's share capital triggers a legal obligation to invite shareholders to a General Meeting in accordance with Section 92 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The invitation to an Extraordinary General Meeting, including the agenda, will be published in due form and time. At the meeting, the Management Board will announce the share capital loss and provide an update on the company's situation.