Telekom Austria AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting

06.09.2021

Resolution and voting result of the Extraordinary General Meeting, which took
place on 06 September 2021, at 02:00 p.m. at the company seat of Telekom Austria
AG, Lassallestraße 9, 1020 Vienna.

The share capital of the company amounts to EUR 1,449,274,500 and is divided
into 664,500,000 bearer shares without par value.


Agenda Item 1:

Election of a member of the supervisory board.

The following resolution was passed:

"Ms. Christine Catasta, born on 27 January 1958, is elected as a member of the
Supervisory Board of Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft with effect from the end
of the Extraordinary General Meeting 2021, and until the end of the
shareholders' meeting which resolves on the discharge for the financial year
2021."

Number of shares for which valid votes were cast as well as total number of
valid votes cast: 561,000,780
Proportion of the share capital represented by these votes: 84.42 %
Pro 538,006,985
Contra: 22,993,795
Abstentions: 2,312,544



For further information on the Extraordinary General Meeting please visit our
website under https://www.a1.group/en/ir/extraordinary-general-meeting-2021.




Further inquiry note:
Contact:
Susanne Aglas-Reindl
Head of Investor Relations
t +43 50 664 39420
m +43 664 66 39420
f +43 50 664 9 39420
susanne.aglas-reindl@a1.group


end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Telekom Austria AG
Lassallestrasse 9
A-1020 Wien
phone: 004350664 47500
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@a1.group
WWW: www.a1.group
ISIN: AT0000720008
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Wertpapier


