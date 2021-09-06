EANS-General Meeting Telekom Austria AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 06.09.2021, 19:55 | 21 | 0 | 0 06.09.2021, 19:55 |

General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a

Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this

announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



06.09.2021



Resolution and voting result of the Extraordinary General Meeting, which took

place on 06 September 2021, at 02:00 p.m. at the company seat of

AG, Lassallestraße 9, 1020 Vienna.



The share capital of the company amounts to EUR 1,449,274,500 and is divided

into 664,500,000 bearer shares without par value.





Agenda Item 1:



Election of a member of the supervisory board.



The following resolution was passed:



"Ms. Christine Catasta, born on 27 January 1958, is elected as a member of the

Supervisory Board of Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft with effect from the end

of the Extraordinary General Meeting 2021, and until the end of the

shareholders' meeting which resolves on the discharge for the financial year

2021."



Number of shares for which valid votes were cast as well as total number of

valid votes cast: 561,000,780

Proportion of the share capital represented by these votes: 84.42 %

Pro 538,006,985

Contra: 22,993,795

Abstentions: 2,312,544







For further information on the Extraordinary General Meeting please visit our

website under https://www.a1.group/en/ir/extraordinary-general-meeting-2021.









Further inquiry note:

Contact:

Susanne Aglas-Reindl

Head of Investor Relations

t +43 50 664 39420

m +43 664 66 39420

f +43 50 664 9 39420

susanne.aglas-reindl@a1.group





end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Telekom Austria AG

Lassallestrasse 9

A-1020 Wien

phone: 004350664 47500

FAX:

mail: investor.relations@a1.group

WWW: www.a1.group

ISIN: AT0000720008

indexes: WBI,

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/30035/5013106

OTS: Telekom Austria AG

ISIN: AT0000720008





Telekom Austria Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of aEurope-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of thisannouncement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------06.09.2021Resolution and voting result of the Extraordinary General Meeting, which tookplace on 06 September 2021, at 02:00 p.m. at the company seat of Telekom AustriaAG, Lassallestraße 9, 1020 Vienna.The share capital of the company amounts to EUR 1,449,274,500 and is dividedinto 664,500,000 bearer shares without par value.Agenda Item 1:Election of a member of the supervisory board.The following resolution was passed:"Ms. Christine Catasta, born on 27 January 1958, is elected as a member of theSupervisory Board of Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft with effect from the endof the Extraordinary General Meeting 2021, and until the end of theshareholders' meeting which resolves on the discharge for the financial year2021."Number of shares for which valid votes were cast as well as total number ofvalid votes cast: 561,000,780Proportion of the share capital represented by these votes: 84.42 %Pro 538,006,985Contra: 22,993,795Abstentions: 2,312,544For further information on the Extraordinary General Meeting please visit ourwebsite under https://www.a1.group/en/ir/extraordinary-general-meeting-2021.Further inquiry note:Contact:Susanne Aglas-ReindlHead of Investor Relationst +43 50 664 39420m +43 664 66 39420f +43 50 664 9 39420susanne.aglas-reindl@a1.groupend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Telekom Austria AGLassallestrasse 9A-1020 Wienphone: 004350664 47500FAX:mail: investor.relations@a1.groupWWW: www.a1.groupISIN: AT0000720008indexes: WBI, ATX stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/30035/5013106OTS: Telekom Austria AGISIN: AT0000720008 Wertpapier

Telekom Austria Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer