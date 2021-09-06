checkAd

SmartCentres’ CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  It is with great sadness that the Board of Trustees of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) announces the death of our colleague and friend, Peter Forde, who had served as an executive of SmartCentres for many years, and most recently as President and CEO, until illness forced him to take a medical leave of absence earlier this year. “Peter was an integral part of our executive team for many years, and a wonderful friend. He will be greatly missed,” said Mitchell Goldhar, Executive Chairman of SmartCentres.

During Peter Forde’s medical leave Mitchell Goldhar assumed Peter’s responsibilities, and the Board of Trustees is pleased to announce that Mitchell has agreed to now assume the role of CEO of SmartCentres, in addition to his responsibilities as Executive Chairman. Mitchell has been very involved in all aspects of SmartCentres’ properties and operations for over thirty years, including the development of SmartCentres’ transformative $13.5 billion mixed use intensification program that is well under way.

Michael Young, the Lead Independent Trustee stated “On behalf of all the Trustees, I want to express our profound sadness over the passing of our long time friend and business associate Peter Forde. The Board of Trustees are very pleased that Mitchell has agreed to take on the role of CEO, in addition to his current role as Executive Chairman. Mitchell’s vision, expertise and knowledge of SmartCentres’ business makes him uniquely qualified to lead SmartCentres, with the assistance of the other members of our talented leadership team, during this exciting phase of its growth.”

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 168 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.0 billion in assets and owns 33.9 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with over 97% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

SmartCentres continues to focus on enhancing the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties. Project 512, a publicly announced $13.1 billion intensification program ($7.8 billion at SmartCentres' share) represents the REIT’s current major development focus on which construction is expected to commence within the next five years. This intensification program consists of rental apartments, condos, seniors’ residences and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and retail, office, and storage facilities, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner.

