checkAd

Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.09.2021, 22:00  |  14   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In accordance with article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers, Claranova SE (Paris:CLA) (ISIN: FR0013426004) publishes the number of shares comprising its share capital and the number of associated voting rights as of August 31, 2021:

 

Shares in the capital

41 871 511

Theoretical voting rights (1)

44 377 503

 

Shares without voting rights

Treasury registered shares (2)

0

Treasury bearer shares (3)

242 125

Other (4)

441 716

   

Exercisable voting rights*

43 693 662

*= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]

CODES
Ticker:  CLA
ISIN: FR0013426004

Claranova Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021 Regulatory News: In accordance with article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers, Claranova SE (Paris:CLA) (ISIN: FR0013426004) publishes the number of shares …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Iraq: TotalEnergies Signs Major Agreements for the Sustainable Development of the Basra Region Natural ...
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
UK MHRA Grants GenSight Biologics’ LUMEVOQ Ophthalmic Gene Therapy Promising Innovative Medicine ...
New Study Investigates the Ability of Masimo ORi to Provide Early Warning of Hypoxemia During ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Checker, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors – JRVR
Korian Strengthens Its Healthcare Activities and Creates a Business Line Dedicated to Mental Health ...
SergeFerrari Group: Strong Growth in 2021 Half-year Results
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
ESI Group Continues Evolving Its Board of Directors
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.08.21Claranova: €65 million strategic investment from US & Australian institutional investors to fund the purchase of Avanquest’s minority interests
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten