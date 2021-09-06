Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
In accordance with article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers, Claranova SE (Paris:CLA) (ISIN: FR0013426004) publishes the number of shares comprising its share capital and the number of associated voting rights as of August 31, 2021:
|
Shares in the capital
41 871 511
Theoretical voting rights (1)
44 377 503
Shares without voting rights
Treasury registered shares (2)
0
Treasury bearer shares (3)
242 125
Other (4)
441 716
Exercisable voting rights*
43 693 662
*= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]
CODES
Ticker: CLA
ISIN: FR0013426004
