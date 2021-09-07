checkAd

Trilogy International Partners Issues Common Stock in Redemption of Subsidiary's Class C Units

Autor: Accesswire
07.09.2021   

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("TIP Inc.") (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, today announced that, on September 3, 2021, it issued 22,075,585 common shares ("Common Shares") to holders of Class C Units ("Class C Units") in Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), a subsidiary of TIP Inc., in connection with the holders' redemption of such Class C Units. The Common Shares were issued on a one-for-one basis with the redemptions of Class C Units, except for fractional Class C Units, which were disregarded for purposes of the Common Shares issuance.

As a result of the issuance of Common Shares in connection with the redemption of Class C Units, a total of 82,118,827 Common Shares are now issued and outstanding. A total of 4,344,036 Class C Units remain outstanding.

If, as a result of additional Class C Unit redemptions that may occur in the future, the number of Class C Units outstanding falls below 1,966,475 Class C Units, Trilogy LLC will be required to redeem the remaining Class C Units outstanding for an equivalent number of Common Shares. The Trilogy LLC operating agreement states that any Trilogy LLC Class C Units outstanding on February 7, 2024, will be converted into Common Shares at that time.

SG Enterprises II, LLC ("SG"), an affiliate of John W. Stanton and Theresa E. Gillespie, directors of TIP Inc., redeemed all of its 16,173,090 Class C Units on September 3, 2021, for an identical number of Common Shares. Together with its holdings of Common Shares prior to the redemption, SG now owns a total 16,908,563 Common Shares, representing 19.6% of both issued and outstanding Common Shares and Class C Units.

SG redeemed the Class C Units in connection with Trilogy LLC's previous announcement regarding Class C Unit redemptions. Depending on market conditions and other factors, SG may from time to time acquire additional securities of TIP Inc. or dispose of TIP Inc. securities in the open market, or by private agreement or otherwise.

Bradley J. Horwitz, a director and the Chief Executive Officer of TIP Inc., redeemed all of his 1,353,739 Class C Units on September 3, 2021, for an identical number of Common Shares. Together with his Common Share holdings prior to the redemption, Mr. Horwitz now owns a total 3,952,076 Common Shares, representing 4.6% of both issued and outstanding Common Shares and Class C Units.

