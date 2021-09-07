Schaffner aligns management structure with focused strategy

Luterbach, 7 September 2021 - With the completion of the sale of the Power Magnetics business at the end of June, Schaffner is focusing on its core competence of EMC filter solutions for promising industrial markets and for e-mobility. As a consequence, the Schaffner Group is aligning its management structure as of 1 October 2021: The current "EMC Division" will be renamed and will become the "Industrial Division". It is targeting markets such as machinery and robotics, medical technology, building technology or electrical infrastructure.

As of this date, CEO Marc Aeschlimann will directly manage the "Industrial Division" in addition to the overall management of the Schaffner Group. Guido Schlegelmilch, the current Head of the EMC Division, will take over the newly created strategic area "Products & Technologies", which includes research and development, innovation, technology and product management for the "Industrial Division". He is thus stepping down from the Executive Committee of the Schaffner Group.

The business with EMC filter solutions for e-mobility and antennas for keyless authentication systems for the automotive industry will continue to be managed by Martin Lütenegger, Head Automotive Division and member of the Executive Committee.

