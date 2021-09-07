checkAd

Schaffner aligns management structure with focused strategy

Schaffner aligns management structure with focused strategy

7 September 2021

Luterbach, 7 September 2021 - With the completion of the sale of the Power Magnetics business at the end of June, Schaffner is focusing on its core competence of EMC filter solutions for promising industrial markets and for e-mobility. As a consequence, the Schaffner Group is aligning its management structure as of 1 October 2021: The current "EMC Division" will be renamed and will become the "Industrial Division". It is targeting markets such as machinery and robotics, medical technology, building technology or electrical infrastructure.

As of this date, CEO Marc Aeschlimann will directly manage the "Industrial Division" in addition to the overall management of the Schaffner Group. Guido Schlegelmilch, the current Head of the EMC Division, will take over the newly created strategic area "Products & Technologies", which includes research and development, innovation, technology and product management for the "Industrial Division". He is thus stepping down from the Executive Committee of the Schaffner Group.

The business with EMC filter solutions for e-mobility and antennas for keyless authentication systems for the automotive industry will continue to be managed by Martin Lütenegger, Head Automotive Division and member of the Executive Committee.

Financial Calender
7 December 2021        Publication of annual results 2020/21
11 January 2022          26th Annual General Meeting

Contact
Schaffner Holding AG, Investor Relations and Media Office: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Thomas Balmer, +41 43 268 32 34 or +41 79 703 87 28
investor-relations@schaffner.com

Schaffner - Shaping Electrical Power
The Schaffner Group is a global leader in EMC filter solutions for promising industrial markets and electromobility. The Group's portfolio includes EMC filters, electromagnetic components, power quality filters and the related services. Schaffner products protect power electronic systems in industrial applications such as machines and robotics, medical technology, building technology or electrical infrastructure against interference from the electricity grid. In electric and hybrid vehicles, Schaffner EMC filters prevent interference in the on-board power electronics and ensure reliable operation. For the automobile industry, Schaffner also develops and manufactures antennas for keyless authentication systems. Headquartered in Switzerland, Schaffner serves customers with its own development, production, service and application centers and is present in Asia, Europe and North America.


Language: English
Company: Schaffner Holding AG
Nordstrasse 11e
4542 Luterbach
Switzerland
Phone: +41 32 681 66 21
E-mail: christian.herren@schaffner.com
Internet: www.schaffner.com
ISIN: CH0009062099
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
