EQS-News Schaffner aligns management structure with focused strategy
|
EQS Group-News: Schaffner Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Luterbach, 7 September 2021 - With the completion of the sale of the Power Magnetics business at the end of June, Schaffner is focusing on its core competence of EMC filter solutions for promising industrial markets and for e-mobility. As a consequence, the Schaffner Group is aligning its management structure as of 1 October 2021: The current "EMC Division" will be renamed and will become the "Industrial Division". It is targeting markets such as machinery and robotics, medical technology, building technology or electrical infrastructure.
As of this date, CEO Marc Aeschlimann will directly manage the "Industrial Division" in addition to the overall management of the Schaffner Group. Guido Schlegelmilch, the current Head of the EMC Division, will take over the newly created strategic area "Products & Technologies", which includes research and development, innovation, technology and product management for the "Industrial Division". He is thus stepping down from the Executive Committee of the Schaffner Group.
The business with EMC filter solutions for e-mobility and antennas for keyless authentication systems for the automotive industry will continue to be managed by Martin Lütenegger, Head Automotive Division and member of the Executive Committee.
Financial Calender
7 December 2021 Publication of annual results 2020/21
11 January 2022 26th Annual General Meeting
Contact
Schaffner Holding AG, Investor Relations and Media Office: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Thomas Balmer, +41 43 268 32 34 or +41 79 703 87 28
investor-relations@schaffner.com
Schaffner - Shaping Electrical Power
The Schaffner Group is a global leader in EMC filter solutions for promising industrial markets and electromobility. The Group's portfolio includes EMC filters, electromagnetic components, power quality filters and the related services. Schaffner products protect power electronic systems in industrial applications such as machines and robotics, medical technology, building technology or electrical infrastructure against interference from the electricity grid. In electric and hybrid vehicles, Schaffner EMC filters prevent interference in the on-board power electronics and ensure reliable operation. For the automobile industry, Schaffner also develops and manufactures antennas for keyless authentication systems. Headquartered in Switzerland, Schaffner serves customers with its own development, production, service and application centers and is present in Asia, Europe and North America.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaffner Holding AG
|Nordstrasse 11e
|4542 Luterbach
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 32 681 66 21
|E-mail:
|christian.herren@schaffner.com
|Internet:
|www.schaffner.com
|ISIN:
|CH0009062099
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1231603
|End of News
|EQS Group News Service
|
1231603 07.09.2021Schaffner Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare