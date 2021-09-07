checkAd

Exploring China's Ocean Civilization Documentary "Return to Zai Tun" is on National Geographic

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 06:34  |  10   |   |   

QUANZHOU, China, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Documentary film "Return to Zai Tun" is airing on National Geographic starting from September 4, broadcasting to 170 countries and regions worldwide in 43 languages, to reveal the story of Quanzhou, where has been included among UNESCO World Heritage List through the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee as " Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China" lately. The documentary was jointly produced by Quanzhou Radio and TV Station and Fujian Straits TV.

Exploring China’s Ocean Civilization: Documentary “Return to Zai Tun” Is Coming Soon on National Geographic.

Quanzhou's successful inscription on the World Heritage List marks a historical achievement of the then Eastern Maritime Silk Road, it's regarded as a collective memory and common wealth of mankind that's recognized and treasured by people worldwide. The documentary "Return to Zai Tun" starts with Quanzhou's naming in ancient time, and takes the voice and perspective of present tense to elaborate on Zai Tun's past and present as well as the historical connections.

As an outstanding example of world marine trade center port and the only starting point of the Maritime Silk Road recognized by UNESCO, how did Quanzhou emerge from a small fishing village to a prosperous key seaport city? How did the long-distance global ocean trade integrate the diversity of global society and culture, and how to make cross-cultural prosperity a reality – what are the historical driving forces and inheritance genes behind this?

The documentary "Return to Zai Tun" will take the chance to answer the questions through two episodes of 90 minutes in total. It leads with Jacob de Ancona's oriental voyage journal "The City of Light" to decode the oriental features and influence of China's marine civilization from a global perspective, and get to know the adventurous, brave, welcoming and diverse people who were born to the sea.

The documentary was produced and polished for nearly four years to ensure the rigorous and accurate historical facts of the documentary while presenting some fresh perspective. The production crew traveled to more than 20 countries and regions to collect historical documents about Quanzhou, including the church version of "The Travels of Marco Polo," first print of "The City of Light" for study and comparison.

On this basis, the crew interviewed a number of leading experts from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the National Museum of China to clarify the importance of civil maritime exchange activities in the long history and break through traditional knowledge. The filming team expanded their sights from Quanzhou and followed the nodes of important events along the route to trace physical evidence and contemporary stories, constructing a multi-dimensional cognitive system with Quanzhou as the fulcrum.

The documentary also takes this advantage to contrast the humanistic spirit, folk craftsmanship with the ancient society to draw the picture of inheritance and development, innovation and integrity. The ancient port of Zai Tun was once the largest port in the east, and its evolution can still ignite infinite inspirations to today's people.

For more information about the Documentary, please visit www.docuchina.cn.  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1608947/1.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exploring China's Ocean Civilization Documentary "Return to Zai Tun" is on National Geographic QUANZHOU, China, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Documentary film "Return to Zai Tun" is airing on National Geographic starting from September 4, broadcasting to 170 countries and regions worldwide in 43 languages, to reveal the story of Quanzhou, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NENT Group and Filmlance adapt Astrid Lindgren's 'Ronja the Robber's Daughter' as major Viaplay ...
Duni Group first in the world to use fossil-free propane gas in paper production - a major step ...
Sabio Group Unveils New Brand and Website To Mark Next Stage in its Evolution
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
BabyLONDON, the first Ethereum Reward Token is Pioneering change in the BSC Network with ...
Sasser Family Companies Acquires Singapore-Based Intermodal Tank Container Lessor: Falcon Lease
Long lasting hand sanitizer Market to Reach $21.7 Million, Globally, by 2030 at -3.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Chemical Anchors Market Size Worth $1.20 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 4.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Endo Comments on Non-Infringement Ruling in VASOSTRICT Patent Litigation
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Hisense International and Elaraby Group Sign a Strategic Memorandum of Cooperation
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Saudi Arabia's Future Minerals Summit to Showcase Mining Investment Potential in ME, Central Asia, ...
Vietnam & Myanmar Crawler Excavator Market - Growth Scenario Post COVID-19 | Arizton
Erik Selin invests MNOK 104 in Zwipe through private placement
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...