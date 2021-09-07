checkAd

German Premium Automobile Manufacturer Deploys Dassault Systèmes’ Solution for Production Planning and Scheduling at E-Drive Production Sites in Europe

German Premium Automobile Manufacturer Deploys Dassault Systèmes’ Solution for Production Planning and Scheduling at E-Drive Production Sites in Europe

  • Rollout of Dassault Systèmes’ DELMIA Quintiq applications completed at BMW Group’s E-Drive production sites in Dingolfing, Leipzig and Regensburg, the first deployments in plants across Germany
  • To better master the rapid evolution and perturbations of the complex automotive components production supply chain, Dassault Systèmes aims to empower better, faster decisions to improve manufacturing’s key performance indicators
  • The DELMIA Quintiq environment synchronizes demand from vehicle plants for components and increases productivity while reducing inventories and costs

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, FranceSeptember 7, 2021Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that the program to optimize plant performance by digitally transforming production planning and scheduling is now live as part of its partnership with BMW Group. Dassault Systèmes’ DELMIA Quintiq applications were successfully deployed to optimize the production and assembly of E-Drive components at the BMW Group plants in Dingolfing, Leipzig and Regensburg.

E-Drive component assembly lines are now connected to the DELMIA Quintiq virtual environment for production planning and scheduling.   DELMIA Quintiq applications aim to help lower the cost of production by enabling reduced set-up time and inventories, and quick responses to disruptions.

DELMIA Quintiq applications will continue to be deployed by BMW Group to plan and optimize its in-house component production. This includes optimizing the production of all five press plants in Germany.

“End-customer demand for electric vehicles is rapidly increasing and puts OEMs under pressure to optimize their response to this new market with scarce resources. It is critical to ensure timely production of their specific components. Any missing component has a direct impact on car sales. The risk of such shortages can be reduced through a new approach to production planning that improves the agility and the efficiency of the component supply chain, to better master the vast amount of relevant data and synchronize all stakeholders,” said Laurence Montanari, Vice President, Transportation & Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “Dassault Systèmes enables BMW Group to empower better, faster decisions and productivity, and improve the precise key performance indicators that reflect its current business priorities.”

