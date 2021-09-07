checkAd

Affordable, comfortable and sustainable sleeping - Beter Bed and KarTent launch Paper Bed a 100% cardboard bed

Today, on Sustainable Tuesday, Beter Bed and cardboard specialist KarTent are launching the Paper Bed: a cardboard bed that is comfortable, sustainable and affordable. The Paper Bed is made from Dutch recycled cardboard and is 100% recyclable. The partners are together also launching other cardboard products as part of the Paper Bed line, including bedside tables, bedside lamps and wardrobes. The new and sustainable products are available from today in the Beter Bed and KarTent web shops and in the new Beter Bed store in Groningen, located at Sontplein.

The athletes who competed at the Tokyo Olympics can confirm that a cardboard bed offers a great night’s sleep; they all slept in one during the games. Besides offering great sleeping comfort, a cardboard bed is also very sustainable. The Paper Bed has been designed to minimise the environmental impact. Beter Bed and KarTent have also taken other steps to this end, such as minimising the size of packaging and ensuring efficient delivery. Furthermore, everything is produced in the Netherlands and 100% recyclable.

Sustainability
Jaap Westland, Sustainability & CSR Manager at Beter Bed Holding, explains why Beter Bed is introducing the Paper Bed in partnership with KarTent: "Sleeping better is key to a healthy lifestyle. The Paper Bed not only ensures a great night’s sleep, but also contributes to reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. With this new product, we also cater to the increasing environmental awareness among Dutch consumers, by offering them a bed that not only provides great sleeping comfort, but also helps to reduce their ecological footprint." In this way, our business respects people and the environment."

Timo Krenn, CFO of KarTent: "At KarTent we are constantly developing new smart and sustainable cardboard products. Our partnership with sleeping products specialist Beter Bed enables us to offer sustainable sleeping products to more consumers. It ensures that everyone gets access to affordable sustainable products."

The cardboard bed
The Paper Bed does not have the conventional slatted base, but its cardboard base has unique features that ensure great sleeping comfort. Thanks to 7mm thick Dutch recycled cardboard combined with FSC certified wood fibres, the Paper Bed can bear a weight of 200 kilos per square metre, yet is very light at the same time. So it can be carried up four floors with very little effort.

