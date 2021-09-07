checkAd

ObsEva to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

GENEVA, Switzerland September 7, 2021 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced that Company Management will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held September 13-15, 2021.

The presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 13, 2021.

The presentation and archived webcast will also be accessible under "Events Calendar" in the investors section of ObsEva's website.

 

About ObsEva
ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSV” and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

 

For further information, please contact:

CEO Office contact
Shauna Dillon
Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact
Joyce Allaire
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
+1 (617) 435-6602

 

