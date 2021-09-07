Bone Therapeutics SA reacts to the press release issued by Hybrigenics
Gosselies, Belgium, 7 September, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, wishes to respond to a recent press release issued by Hybrigenics (Euronext Paris - ALHYG) following very preliminary contacts made at the initiative of Hybrigenics to examine the combination of certain activities within Bone Therapeutics.
Similar to other strategic opportunities that are presented to Bone Therapeutics from time to time, the opportunity for starting discussions with Hybrigenics will be carefully evaluated by the board of directors of Bone Therapeutics, taking into account the interests of its shareholders and other stakeholders. Further announcements will be made in due course, if and when circumstances so allow or require.
About Bone Therapeutics
Bone Therapeutics is a leading biotech company focused on the development of innovative products to address high unmet needs in orthopedics and other diseases. The Company has a diversified portfolio of cell therapies at different stages ranging from pre-clinical programs in immunomodulation to mid stage clinical development for orthopedic conditions, targeting markets with large unmet medical needs and limited innovation.
Bone Therapeutics’ core technology is based on its cutting-edge allogeneic cell and gene therapy platform with differentiated bone marrow sourced Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (MSCs) which can be stored at the point of use in the hospital. Currently in pre-clinical development, BT-20, the most recent product candidate from this technology, targets inflammatory conditions, while the leading investigational medicinal product, ALLOB, represents a unique, proprietary approach to bone regeneration, which turns undifferentiated stromal cells from healthy donors into bone-forming cells. These cells are produced via the Bone Therapeutics’ scalable manufacturing process. Following the CTA approval by regulatory authorities in Europe, the Company has initiated patient recruitment for the Phase IIb clinical trial with ALLOB in patients with difficult tibial fractures, using its optimized production process. ALLOB continues to be evaluated for other orthopedic indications including spinal fusion, osteotomy, maxillofacial and dental.
