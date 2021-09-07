Bone Therapeutics SA reacts to the press release issued by Hybrigenics





Gosselies, Belgium, 7 September, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, wishes to respond to a recent press release issued by Hybrigenics (Euronext Paris - ALHYG) following very preliminary contacts made at the initiative of Hybrigenics to examine the combination of certain activities within Bone Therapeutics.

Similar to other strategic opportunities that are presented to Bone Therapeutics from time to time, the opportunity for starting discussions with Hybrigenics will be carefully evaluated by the board of directors of Bone Therapeutics, taking into account the interests of its shareholders and other stakeholders. Further announcements will be made in due course, if and when circumstances so allow or require.