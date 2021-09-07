DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast/Corporate Action Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Increased guidance until 2023 with target of EUR 5 billion for Group revenues and possible uplisting to the regulated market (Prime Standard) 07-Sep-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Mutares sees itself in a unique market environment and is exploring options to further accelerate growth, including a capital increase combined with an uplisting to the regulated market (Prime Standard)

Munich, 7 September 2021 - The management board of the general partner ("Management Board") of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Group") has decided today to significantly increase the previous guidance for the revenues of the Group. Based on a high transaction activity in financial year 2021 with already twelve completed and signed acquisitions, the Management Board expects a significant increase in Group revenues to at least EUR 2.4 billion in financial year 2021, representing growth of more than 50% compared to the figure of financial year 2020 of approximately EUR 1.6 billion. The expected revenue growth will be driven by all segments.