Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration Statement on Form S-1 Filed on September 3, 2021

Geneva, Switzerland, September 07, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), commented today on statements made by NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("NRx"), the parent corporation of Relief's collaboration partner for RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in the United States, NeuroRx, Inc. ("NeuroRx"), in NRx's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed on September 3, 2021 (the "Registration Statement"). In the Registration Statement, NRx makes several assertions that Relief believes require a public comment so that the marketplace has relevant information about the pending disputes between Relief and NeuroRx. Among other issues in dispute, based on currently available information, are the following:

1. The Registration Statement includes numerous statements of purported fact setting forth NeuroRx's version of the history of the relationship between the companies that led to the signing of the Binding Collaboration Agreement, dated September 18, 2020 (the "Collaboration Agreement"). While Relief believes that many of the statements made by NRx in the Registration Statement on this topic are false or misleading, Relief does not believe that it is necessary to lay out that historical record in public reporting, since it has no application to the current and ongoing relationship between the parties. Relief notes that the Collaboration Agreement expressly states that it "supersedes any and all prior understandings or agreements, whether written or oral, and there are no promises, agreements, condition, undertakings, warranties or representations (whether oral or written, express or implied) between them other than as [herein set forth]." Therefore, the history of what discussions led up to the parties' entry into the Collaboration Agreement has no application to the parties' rights and responsibilities presently in force and effect.