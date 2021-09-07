checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration Statement on Form S-1 Filed on September 3, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.09.2021, 07:00  |  197   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Agreement
Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration Statement on Form S-1 Filed on September 3, 2021

07-Sep-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration Statement on Form S-1 Filed on September 3, 2021

Geneva, Switzerland, September 07, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), commented today on statements made by NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("NRx"), the parent corporation of Relief's collaboration partner for RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in the United States, NeuroRx, Inc. ("NeuroRx"), in NRx's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed on September 3, 2021 (the "Registration Statement"). In the Registration Statement, NRx makes several assertions that Relief believes require a public comment so that the marketplace has relevant information about the pending disputes between Relief and NeuroRx. Among other issues in dispute, based on currently available information, are the following:

1. The Registration Statement includes numerous statements of purported fact setting forth NeuroRx's version of the history of the relationship between the companies that led to the signing of the Binding Collaboration Agreement, dated September 18, 2020 (the "Collaboration Agreement"). While Relief believes that many of the statements made by NRx in the Registration Statement on this topic are false or misleading, Relief does not believe that it is necessary to lay out that historical record in public reporting, since it has no application to the current and ongoing relationship between the parties. Relief notes that the Collaboration Agreement expressly states that it "supersedes any and all prior understandings or agreements, whether written or oral, and there are no promises, agreements, condition, undertakings, warranties or representations (whether oral or written, express or implied) between them other than as [herein set forth]." Therefore, the history of what discussions led up to the parties' entry into the Collaboration Agreement has no application to the parties' rights and responsibilities presently in force and effect.

Seite 1 von 5


RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Relief Therapeutics - eine COVID-19 Hoffnung?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration Statement on Form S-1 Filed on September 3, 2021 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Agreement Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration Statement on Form S-1 Filed on September 3, 2021 07-Sep-2021 / 07:00 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: 1. Halbjahr 2021: Social Chain AG steigert Umsatz um 131 Prozent
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Verlustmitteilung gemäß § 92 Abs. 1 AktG und Anpassung der Jahresprognose
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex gibt mit N163/6.X Turbine Einstieg in die 6-MW-Klasse bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekotechnika AG: Positive performance in the first nine months of 2020/2021 and further increase in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SMA Solar Technology AG: SMA adjusts sales and earnings forecast
DGAP-News: CeoTronics AG: Konzern-Kennzahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Regulatory Clearance in Germany to Commence a Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate Inhaled Aviptadil for the Treatment of Sarcoidosis
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
31.08.21EQS-News: Relief Reports that U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a New Finding from Aviptadil Phase 2b/3 Trial Demonstrating Clinically Significant Relief from Respiratory Distress in Critical COVID-19
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ZYESAMI(TM) (aviptadil) in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3 Study in Patients with Life-Threatening COVID-19
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21DGAP-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics und Relief Therapeutics geben die Einreichung eines Zulassungsantrags für ACER-001 zur Behandlung von Harnstoffzyklusstörungen bei der US-FDA bekannt (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
09.08.21EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA for ACER-001 for Treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics und Relief Therapeutics geben die Einreichung eines Zulassungsantrags für ACER-001 zur Behandlung von Harnstoffzyklusstörungen bei der US-FDA bekannt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten