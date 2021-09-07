Bellevue expands its Sales in Asia region

Bellevue Asset Management is expanding its sales activities in Asia. The firm is going to strengthen its local presence in the region with the recruitment of Florin Boetschi, an experienced sales and product specialist, as Senior Sales based in Hong Kong.

Florin Boetschi will serve as an advisor and relationship manager for institutional investors in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC). Boetschi is also tasked with expanding the independent Swiss asset manager's presence in this key region. Based in Hong Kong, he will enhance the sales operations of the asset manager, which specializes in healthcare, selected niches and entrepreneur strategies, and will also focus on market potential in Singapore and Taiwan.

Before joining Bellevue, Florin Boetschi served as Senior Sales at DWS in Zurich, specializing in distribution of investment funds across asset classes. As a Product Specialist at UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong and Zurich, he focused on successfully expanding the firm's investment fund business in Asia. Boetschi holds a Master's degree in Banking & Finance from the University of St. Gallen and is also a certified Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA).

With his detailed knowledge of capital markets and extensive experience in the Asia-Pacific region, Florin Boetschi enhances Bellevue's Sales team and will add further momentum to the company's sustained asset growth.

Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare strategies, alternative strategies and traditional strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 100 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed assets of CHF 14.4 bn as at June 30, 2021.

