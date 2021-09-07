checkAd

Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 7 September 2021

  • Strong exit activity resulted in a significant increase in performance fees to CHF 442 million in H1 2021, representing 39% of revenues
  • Management fees grew by 21% to CHF 688 million due to sustained AuM growth and higher late management fees
  • EBIT increased by 80% in line with revenues, amounting to CHF 702 million; EBIT margin remained stable at 62%
  • Profit increased by 101% to CHF 629 million
  • 2021 fundraising outlook confirmed: gross client demand of USD 19-22 billion anticipated
  • Lisa A. Hook stepped down from the Board of Directors as of 3 September 2021

 
Summary of key financials H1 2021 (in CHF million)

 

H1 2020

H1 2021

 

Revenues1

623

1,130

+81%

Management fees2

567

688

EQS-Adhoc Partners Group reports strong H1 2021 financials driven by a significant increase in performance fees EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Partners Group / Key word(s): Half Year Results Partners Group reports strong H1 2021 financials driven by a significant increase in performance fees 07-Sep-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. …

