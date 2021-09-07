EQS-Adhoc Partners Group reports strong H1 2021 financials driven by a significant increase in performance fees
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Partners Group / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 7 September 2021
- Strong exit activity resulted in a significant increase in performance fees to CHF 442 million in H1 2021, representing 39% of revenues
- Management fees grew by 21% to CHF 688 million due to sustained AuM growth and higher late management fees
- EBIT increased by 80% in line with revenues, amounting to CHF 702 million; EBIT margin remained stable at 62%
- Profit increased by 101% to CHF 629 million
- 2021 fundraising outlook confirmed: gross client demand of USD 19-22 billion anticipated
- Lisa A. Hook stepped down from the Board of Directors as of 3 September 2021
Summary of key financials H1 2021 (in CHF million)
|
|
H1 2020
|
H1 2021
|
|
Revenues1
|
623
|
1,130
|
+81%
|
Management fees2
|
567
|
688
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare