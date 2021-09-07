checkAd

Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for First Half 2021 Business Update

Marseille, France, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. CEST / 8 a.m. EDT, to give an update on business progress during the first half of 2021.

 

Participating in the call will be Innate’s Chief Executive Officer Mondher Mahjoubi, MD, Chief Medical Officer Joyson Karakunnel, MD, MSc, FACP, and Chief Financial Officer Frédéric Lombard, MBA.

 

Details for the Virtual Event

 

The live webcast will be available at the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bi2jkpjr

 

Participants may also join via telephone to ask questions by registering in advance of the event at http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/3774818. Upon registration, participants will be provided with dial-in numbers, a direct event passcode and a unique registrant ID that they may use 10 minutes prior to the event start to access the call. Call reminders will also be sent to registered participants via e-mail the day prior to the event.

 

This information can also be found on the Investors section of the Innate Pharma website, www.innate-pharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for 90 days following the event.

About Innate Pharma:

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage oncology-focused biotech company dedicated to improving treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer.

Innate Pharma’s broad pipeline of antibodies includes several potentially first-in-class clinical and preclinical candidates in cancers with high unmet medical need.

Innate is a pioneer in the understanding of Natural Killer cell biology and has expanded its expertise in the tumor microenvironment and tumor-antigens, as well as antibody engineering. This innovative approach has resulted in a diversified proprietary portfolio and major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and a multi-products collaboration with AstraZeneca.

