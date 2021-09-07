checkAd

Mutares Targets 2023 Revenues of EUR 5 Billion from EUR 2.4 Billion in 2021

Autor: PLX AI
07.09.2021, 07:04  |  34   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Mutares 2023 target of EUR 5 billion for Group revenues, up from at least EUR 2.4 billion in 2021. The previous 2023 goal was EUR 3 billionThe stated aim is to achieve a net income of Mutares at Holding level of 1.8 % - 2.2 % of Group …

  • (PLX AI) – Mutares 2023 target of EUR 5 billion for Group revenues, up from at least EUR 2.4 billion in 2021.
  • The previous 2023 goal was EUR 3 billion
  • The stated aim is to achieve a net income of Mutares at Holding level of 1.8 % - 2.2 % of Group revenues in the medium to long term
  • Based on a high transaction activity in financial year 2021 with already twelve completed and signed acquisitions, the Management Board expects a significant increase in Group revenues to at least EUR 2.4 billion in financial year 2021, representing growth of more than 50% compared to 2020 of approximately EUR 1.6 billion
  • The expected revenue growth will be driven by all segments
  • The Management Board continues to expect that a dividend at least at the level of the market expectation is also ensured for the financial year 2021, in particular through successful exits
  • Mutares is currently also examining various options for financing further strategic growth, including a capital increase with subscription rights combined with an uplisting to the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)


mutares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mutares Targets 2023 Revenues of EUR 5 Billion from EUR 2.4 Billion in 2021 (PLX AI) – Mutares 2023 target of EUR 5 billion for Group revenues, up from at least EUR 2.4 billion in 2021. The previous 2023 goal was EUR 3 billionThe stated aim is to achieve a net income of Mutares at Holding level of 1.8 % - 2.2 % of Group …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bayer Says Eliapixant Phase 2b Cough Trial Was Successful
SMA Solar Cuts Outlook Due to Component Shortage
Aker Solutions Momentum Is Just Beginning, with 53% Upside, SEB Says
Andritz Gets PowerFluid Bed Boiler Order in Japan
Pexip Co-Founders, CFO Bought Total of 9,800 Shares in the Company
ABN AMRO to Pay EUR 250 Million in Compensation to Certain Clients
EQT Falls 5% After Nordea Downgrades to Sell
Maersk Drilling Has Improved Visibility, Strengthened Balance Sheet, SEB Says in Upgrade
Tele2, Deutsche Telekom to Sell T-Mobile Netherlands for EUR 5.1 Billion
Mutares Targets 2023 Revenues of EUR 5 Billion from EUR 2.4 Billion in 2021
Titel
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
BASF & Shanshan China Battery Materials Joint Venture Approved
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Investor AB to Use SOBI Funds to Invest in Patricia Industries, EQT Funds, Selected Listed ...
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments
Bavarian Nordic RSV Vaccine Phase 2 Trial Is Successful
Norwegian Air Secondary Placing Completed at NOK 9.30 per Share
Delivery Hero to Issue Convertible Bonds for EUR 1 Billion
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Leoni Raises Outlook After Strong First Half
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:37 UhrMutares H1 Revenue Grows 58% to EUR 1,094 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit Ziel von mind. EUR 5 Mrd. beim Konzernumsatz
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Mutares with high momentum: Record revenues in the first half of 2021 and increased guidance until 2023 with target of at least EUR 5 billion in consolidated revenues
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:00 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit Ziel von EUR 5 Mrd. beim Konzernumsatz und mögliches Uplisting in den regulierten Markt (Prime Standard)
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
07:00 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Increased guidance until 2023 with target of EUR 5 billion for Group revenues and possible uplisting to the regulated market (Prime Standard)
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
06.09.21Marktkompass: Auftragseingang überrascht positiv, VW & VONOVIA | BÖRSENKOMPASS am Morgen
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
27.08.21Stop & Go: BÖRSENKOMPASS-PORTFOLIO | +55% Buchgewinn, heute fünf To-dos.
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
20.08.21Stop & Go: BÖRSENKOMPASS-PORTFOLIO | +51% Buchgewinn, To-do: Jetzt Stops anheben!
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
19.08.21Mutares Aktie: Neues Kaufsignal für die „Dividenden-Perle”
4investors | Kommentare
17.08.21Marktkompass: DAX schwächer, BAYER & T-MOBILE | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen