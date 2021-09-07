Mutares Targets 2023 Revenues of EUR 5 Billion from EUR 2.4 Billion in 2021 Autor: PLX AI | 07.09.2021, 07:04 | 34 | 0 | 0 07.09.2021, 07:04 | (PLX AI) – Mutares 2023 target of EUR 5 billion for Group revenues, up from at least EUR 2.4 billion in 2021. The previous 2023 goal was EUR 3 billionThe stated aim is to achieve a net income of Mutares at Holding level of 1.8 % - 2.2 % of Group … (PLX AI) – Mutares 2023 target of EUR 5 billion for Group revenues, up from at least EUR 2.4 billion in 2021. The previous 2023 goal was EUR 3 billionThe stated aim is to achieve a net income of Mutares at Holding level of 1.8 % - 2.2 % of Group … (PLX AI) – Mutares 2023 target of EUR 5 billion for Group revenues, up from at least EUR 2.4 billion in 2021.

The previous 2023 goal was EUR 3 billion

The stated aim is to achieve a net income of Mutares at Holding level of 1.8 % - 2.2 % of Group revenues in the medium to long term

Based on a high transaction activity in financial year 2021 with already twelve completed and signed acquisitions, the Management Board expects a significant increase in Group revenues to at least EUR 2.4 billion in financial year 2021, representing growth of more than 50% compared to 2020 of approximately EUR 1.6 billion

The expected revenue growth will be driven by all segments

The Management Board continues to expect that a dividend at least at the level of the market expectation is also ensured for the financial year 2021, in particular through successful exits

Mutares is currently also examining various options for financing further strategic growth, including a capital increase with subscription rights combined with an uplisting to the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)



