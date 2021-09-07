Tele2, Deutsche Telekom to Sell T-Mobile Netherlands for EUR 5.1 Billion
(PLX AI) – Tele2 and Deutsche Telekom divest T-Mobile Netherlands to funds advised by Apax Partners and Warburg Pincus for an enterprise value of EUR 5.1 billion. The Tele2 Board of Directors intends to propose an extraordinary dividend of at least …
(PLX AI) – Tele2 and Deutsche Telekom divest T-Mobile Netherlands to funds advised by Apax Partners and Warburg Pincus for an enterprise value of EUR 5.1 billion. The Tele2 Board of Directors intends to propose an extraordinary dividend of at least …
- (PLX AI) – Tele2 and Deutsche Telekom divest T-Mobile Netherlands to funds advised by Apax Partners and Warburg Pincus for an enterprise value of EUR 5.1 billion.
- The Tele2 Board of Directors intends to propose an extraordinary dividend of at least SEK 11 per share, pending closing of the transaction and the receipt of cash proceeds
- Tele 2 owned a 25% stake, with Deutsche Telekom at 75%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare