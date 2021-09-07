checkAd

OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 07:30  |  69   |   |   

Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) announced today that it has received notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a patent application related to Tedopi, a combination of neoepitopes, protecting its administration schedule for inducing early T-lymphocyte memory response, used in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in HLA-A2 positive patients. This patent will provide a protection until 2035.

Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, said: “This new patent notice of allowance granted in the U.S. further expands the patent protection for Tedopi and confirms a specific mechanism of action inducing an early T-lymphocyte memory response in HLA-A2 positive patients, which represent 45% of the population. Our neoepitope approach with Tedopi was validated by positive results from Step-1 of the Atalante 1 Phase 3 study in NSCLC patients after immune checkpoint failure released in 2020, confirming the clinical benefit Tedopi can provide to patients who need new therapeutic options for this indication. We are very pleased to present the final results of Atalante 1 in an oral presentation at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) conference on September 20. In parallel, we continue to develop Tedopi in NSCLC after failure from Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICI) as well as in other cancer indications, in combination with ICIs or with chemotherapy. Such combinations will further reinforce the therapeutic value of Tedopi in late stage cancer indications.”

The Atalante 1 clinical trial aims at evaluating the benefit of Tedopi in HLA-A2 positive NSCLC patients at invasive stage IIIB or metastatic stage IV, as 2nd or 3rd line treatment following checkpoint inhibitor failure. The Tedopi treatment is compared to docetaxel or pemetrexed chemotherapy (CT) treatments, with overall survival as the primary endpoint.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s immunology research and development platform is focused on three areas: T-cell-based vaccination, Immuno-Oncology (focus on myeloid targets), Auto-immunity & Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

Seite 1 von 3


OSE Immunotherapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi Regulatory News: OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) announced today that it has received notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a patent application related to Tedopi, a combination of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Iraq: TotalEnergies Signs Major Agreements for the Sustainable Development of the Basra Region Natural ...
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Checker, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors – JRVR
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
SergeFerrari Group: Strong Growth in 2021 Half-year Results
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.09.21OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY-GINECO Announce First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Tedopi in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Ovarian Cancer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Servier and OSE Immunotherapeutics Announce Enrollment of First Patient in OSE-127/S95011 Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Sjögren’s Syndrome
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences and R&D Day
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten