Dermapharm Holding SE publishes H1 2021 report, confirms outlook for 2021 overall



» Consolidated revenue up year on year by 13% to EUR 428 million

» Adjusted consolidated EBITDA up approximately 50% year on year at EUR 137 million

» Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin improves to 32.0%

» Sustained high demand for products to strengthen the immune system

» Outlook for 2021 confirmed



Grünwald, 7 September 2021 - Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm"), a rapidly growing manufacturer of off-patent branded pharmaceuticals for selected therapeutic areas in Germany, today published its report on the first half of 2021. Dermapharm also confirmed its preliminary consolidated figures (IFRS).

According to the finalised, audited IFRS consolidated figures, Dermapharm lifted its revenue in H1 2021 by 13.1% to EUR 427.8 million (previous year: EUR 378.2 million). Adjusted for non-recurring items amounting to EUR 2.4 million, the Group's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by an outstanding 49.4% to EUR 137.0 million (previous year: EUR 91.7 million). Consequently, the adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin also improved by 7.8 percentage points to 32.0% (previous year: 24.2%). Unadjusted consolidated EBITDA for the first six months of 2021 amounted to EUR 134.6 million (previous year: EUR 85.7 million), representing an increase of 57.1%. Prior to adjustment, the consolidated EBITDA margin rose by 8.8 percentage points to 31.5% (previous year: 22.7%).

Dermapharm successfully maintained its growth trend as planned in the first six months of financial year 2021. "As a Group, we've done outstanding work in the first six months of 2021. Thanks to that hard work, we were able to lift consolidated revenue as well as consolidated EBITDA significantly despite the many restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19. Demand for products to strengthen the immune system remained unabated at a high level. In the second half of the year, we laid the groundwork for future growth by acquiring an equity interest in CORAT Therapeutics GmbH in July 2021. CORAT Therapeutics develops neutralising antibodies to heal hospitalised COVID-19 patients suffering from medium to severe symptoms. Through this investment, we will also acquire access to key pharmaceuticals research technologies. The Group's growth strategy also involves the planned capital expenditures at our main manufacturing facility in Brehna so that we will be able to fill and package up to 250 million doses of the vaccine, or 42 million vials, for BioNTech SE every year starting in 2022", said Dr Hans-Georg Feldmeier, Chairman of the Board of Management of Dermapharm Holding SE.