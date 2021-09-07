checkAd

Mutares with high momentum: Record revenues in the first half of 2021 and increased guidance until 2023 with target of at least EUR 5 billion in consolidated revenues

07.09.2021
- Mutares' consulting revenues grow by 58.3% to EUR 22.8 million in H1 2021 (H1 2020: EUR 14.4 million)

- Group revenues grow 76.3% year-on-year to EUR 1,093.9 million (H1 2020: EUR 620.5 million)

- Guidance increased by more than 50% with targeted Group revenues of at least EUR 5 billion by 2023

- Examination of options for financing further growth, including uplisting to the regulated market (Prime Standard)

Munich, 7 September 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Group") reported revenues growth to EUR 22.8 million in H1 2021 (H1 2020: EUR 14.4 million) and growth of consolidated revenues to EUR 1,093.9 million (H1 2020: EUR 620.5 million). The net result of Mutares amounts to EUR 19.9 million (H1 2020: EUR -4.8 million) for the first half of 2021, influenced by the earnings contribution from the sale of the shares in STS Group AG. The significant revenues growth is mainly based on the high transaction activity in the first half of 2021 with already seven completed acquisitions.

