Pacifico Renewables Yield AG generates positive consolidated net income in the first half of 2021

- Interim report for the first half of the year 2021 published

- Revenue and portfolio growth continue

- Portfolio grows by a total of 29% since the beginning of the year

- Positive half-year result of €190,714 at group level



Gruenwald, September 7, 2021 - Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN371) (the "Company", "Pacifico"), an independent producer of electricity from renewable sources, published its interim report for the first half of 2021 today. The Company continued its growth trajectory and was able to expand its portfolio by 29% since the beginning of the year. Furthermore, a positive net income of €190,714 was generated at group level in the first half of 2021.

Christoph Strasser, Co-CEO, summarizes the development since the beginning of the year as follows: "We have made noticeable progress towards our goal of building up a portfolio of at least 400 megawatts by 2023. Through the acquisition of a 15.6 megawatt wind park and a 7.6 megawatt solar park, we have further expanded our presence in our home market of Germany and increased our portfolio by 29% year to date. We also made great advances towards becoming a platform to the capital market for a large number of project developers. By concluding two new partnerships in the first half of 2021, we now have priority access to development projects with a total capacity of over 1,600 megawatts."

The Company's solar and wind parks produced 50.7 gigawatt hours of "green" electricity in the first half of 2021 and generated revenues of €9.2 million. With an adjusted operating EBITDA1 of €6.9 million (margin: 75%) and an adjusted operating EBIT[1] of €3.1 million (margin: 34%), the operating result exceeds the result for the first half of 2020, with stable margins. In July, the Company acquired the solar park Voßberg in Germany with economic retroactive effect as of January 1, 2021, which has not yet been consolidated and generated revenues of €463,937 and produced 3.9 gigawatt hours of electricity in the first half of the year. When including the solar park Voßberg, the Company evidenced year-on-year revenue growth of almost 7% in the first half of 2021 and an increase in electricity production of around 17%.