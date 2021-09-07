DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Alliance SFC Energy signs MoU with Indian companies BEL and FCTec - Partners looking at exclusive co-operation to address emerging demand for sustainable energy supply in India through hydrogen and fuel cells 07.09.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, September 07, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, is making strides in the Indian market for sustainable energy generation. The fuel cell pioneer has to this end concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian state-owned company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd, a major provider of alternative energy management solutions and SFC Energy's long-time partner for India.

The MoU sets the frame for current and future co-operation between the three companies. The partners are looking at addressing the rapidly developing market for low-emission, off-grid power supply for Indian homeland security, civil protection, defence, and a range of additional applications. The MoU aims at combining BEL's engineering and large-scale production strengths with SFC's outstanding fuel cell expertise and FCTec's system integration and installation know-how. The partner network is targeting local sales of EUR 50 - 100 million by 2025.

BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology company with nine production sites across India, which primarily manufactures advanced electronic components for ground and aerospace applications. The company has broad access to the Indian public market. BEL's domain expertise combined with SFC Energy's long-term know-how in the field of sustainable fuel-cell technology solutions is envisaged to meet the growing domestic need for sustainable energy.