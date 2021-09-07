checkAd

DGAP-News SFC Energy signs MoU with Indian companies BEL and FCTec - Partners looking at exclusive co-operation to address emerging demand for sustainable energy supply in India through hydrogen and fuel cells

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.09.2021, 07:30  |  33   |   |   

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Alliance
SFC Energy signs MoU with Indian companies BEL and FCTec - Partners looking at exclusive co-operation to address emerging demand for sustainable energy supply in India through hydrogen and fuel cells

07.09.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG - Press release

SFC Energy signs MoU with Indian companies BEL and FCTec - Partners looking at exclusive co-operation to address emerging demand for sustainable energy supply in India through hydrogen and fuel cells

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, September 07, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, is making strides in the Indian market for sustainable energy generation. The fuel cell pioneer has to this end concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian state-owned company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd, a major provider of alternative energy management solutions and SFC Energy's long-time partner for India.

The MoU sets the frame for current and future co-operation between the three companies. The partners are looking at addressing the rapidly developing market for low-emission, off-grid power supply for Indian homeland security, civil protection, defence, and a range of additional applications. The MoU aims at combining BEL's engineering and large-scale production strengths with SFC's outstanding fuel cell expertise and FCTec's system integration and installation know-how. The partner network is targeting local sales of EUR 50 - 100 million by 2025.

BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology company with nine production sites across India, which primarily manufactures advanced electronic components for ground and aerospace applications. The company has broad access to the Indian public market. BEL's domain expertise combined with SFC Energy's long-term know-how in the field of sustainable fuel-cell technology solutions is envisaged to meet the growing domestic need for sustainable energy.

Seite 1 von 4
SFC Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Brennstoffzellen-Hersteller SFC zeichnen oder nicht?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SFC Energy signs MoU with Indian companies BEL and FCTec - Partners looking at exclusive co-operation to address emerging demand for sustainable energy supply in India through hydrogen and fuel cells DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Alliance SFC Energy signs MoU with Indian companies BEL and FCTec - Partners looking at exclusive co-operation to address emerging demand for sustainable energy supply in India through hydrogen and fuel cells …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: 1. Halbjahr 2021: Social Chain AG steigert Umsatz um 131 Prozent
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Verlustmitteilung gemäß § 92 Abs. 1 AktG und Anpassung der Jahresprognose
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex gibt mit N163/6.X Turbine Einstieg in die 6-MW-Klasse bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekotechnika AG: Positive performance in the first nine months of 2020/2021 and further increase in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SMA Solar Technology AG: SMA adjusts sales and earnings forecast
DGAP-News: CeoTronics AG: Konzern-Kennzahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: SFC Energy unterzeichnet Absichtserklärung mit indischen Unternehmen BEL und FCTec - Partner streben exklusive Zusammenarbeit an
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Schluss mit Lethargie? Nordex, SFC und aifinyo mit News
inv3st.de | Kommentare
01.09.21SFC Energy: Nel ASA Partner meldet neuen Großauftrag
4investors | Kommentare
01.09.21DGAP-News: SFC Energy receives low single-digit million euro order for portable SFC energy supply system highly mobile from the Swiss Federal Office for Defence Procurement armasuisse
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21DGAP-News: SFC Energy erhält Auftrag über einen niedrigen einstelligen Millionen-Euro-Betrag für portables SFC Energieversorgungssystem hochmobil des Schweizer Bundesamts für Rüstung armasuisse
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Original-Research: SFC Energy AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
21.08.21Die NEL-Aktie ist mir auch nach dem Megacrash noch zu teuer
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
19.08.21Aktien Europa: Talfahrt - Furcht vor Billiggeldentzug - Rohstoffwerte sacken ab
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
19.08.21SFC Energy: Nel ASA Partner meldet Rekordzahlen
4investors | Kommentare
19.08.21DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG reports strong operational growth in first half of 2021 - Best first half-year in the company's history
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten