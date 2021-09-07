Situation at the e nd of the liquidity contract concluded with Gilbert Dupont

The companies Orège (Euronext Paris: ISIN FR0010609206) and Gilbert Dupont terminated their liquidity contract on September 3, 2021. This termination took effect without notice.

On the same date of September 3, 2021, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

- 88,762.00 Orège shares;

- 58,417.37 euros in cash

Implementation of a liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

On August 17, 2021, the companies Orège and Kepler Cheuvreux signed a liquidity contract relating to the animation of the shares of the company Orège admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

The implementation of this liquidity contract will be carried out in accordance with the legal framework in force, and more particularly with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse (MAR ), Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regulatory technical standards on criteria, procedure and requirements concerning the establishment of an accepted market practice and the requirements relating to its maintenance, its abolition or the modification of its conditions of admission, articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code and the decision AMF n° 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, applicable from July 1, 2021.

The resources mentioned above have been allocated to the liquidity account.

The execution of the liquidity contract will be suspended under the conditions referred to in Article 5 of the decision n° AMF 2021-01 of June 22, 2021.

The execution of the liquidity contract may also be suspended:

by Orege, in the event that Kepler Cheuvreux has not made reasonable efforts to meet its obligations regarding the liquidity of transactions and the regularity of quotations;

by Kepler Cheuvreux, when the information brought to his attention makes it impossible for him to continue to fulfill his obligations;

by Kepler Cheuvreux, when the sums due to Kepler Cheuvreux in connection with the liquidity contract have not been paid on the settlement date appearing on the invoice associated with the liquidity contract;





The liquidity contract may be terminated:

at any time by Orège subject to a notice period of two (2) working days;

at any time by Kepler Cheuvreux subject to thirty (30) days notice;

without notice and without formality if the shares are transferred to another stock exchange.





Attachment