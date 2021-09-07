checkAd

McPhy will equip the R-Hynoca project in Strasbourg with a large capacity hydrogen station

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 07:30  |  31   |   |   

  • McPhy is involved in the innovative R-Hynoca project, led by R-ENR, a subsidiary of the Strasbourg-based energy company R-GDS1 and Haffner Energy2
  • Partner of the project for the mobility part, McPhy will equip the R-Hynoca production site with a dual pressure station and a refueling interface for pressurized hydrogen cylinders ("tube trailers")
  • With this new reference, McPhy stands out among the leaders in hydrogen mobility

La Motte-Fanjas, September 07, 2021 – 07:30 am CEST – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329), specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), today announces that it has been selected by R-Hynoca, to set up the first hydrogen station in Strasbourg.  The equipment supply includes a 350-750 bar dual pressure refueling station with a distribution capacity of 700 kg per day, and a refueling point for pressurized hydrogen cylinders ("tube trailers").

Luc Poyer, Chairman and acting CEO of McPhy, stated: "We are very pleased with McPhy's participation in this innovative project located in the heart of the Strasbourg metropolis at the crossroads of Europe. The R-Hynoca project, with its decentralized approach, illustrates the complementarity of the different green hydrogen production and distribution methods based on the diversity of the territories, to which McPhy's diversified offer perfectly responds.”

R-Hynoca is an innovative project which aims to produce green, carbon-neutral hydrogen from local biomass. The hydrogen production is ensured by the Hynoca process developed by Haffner Energy. This hydrogen will be recovered as a fuel for low-carbon mobility and as a resource for industry. McPhy, partner of the project for the mobility part, will provide a dual pressure station (350-750 bar) equipped with two terminals to refuel all types of hydrogen mobility:

  • A “Dual Pressure” station for light vehicles at 700 bar and 350 bar;
  • A “Hi-Flow” station for buses and trucks.

This large capacity station will deliver 700 kg of green hydrogen per day, allowing the daily refuel of the equivalent of a fleet of 30 buses, or 70 light commercial vehicles, or 150 light vehicles.

McPhy will also equip the site with a refueling point for pressurized hydrogen cylinders (“tube trailers”) that will be carried to be used in mobility or industrial applications elsewhere than at the point of hydrogen production. The commissioning of the station and the refueling interface is scheduled for the end of 2022.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

McPhy will equip the R-Hynoca project in Strasbourg with a large capacity hydrogen station McPhy is involved in the innovative R-Hynoca project, led by R-ENR, a subsidiary of the Strasbourg-based energy company R-GDS1 and Haffner Energy2Partner of the project for the mobility part, McPhy will equip the R-Hynoca production site with a dual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RCI Banque: 2021 Half-yearly Financial Report has been made available
STMicroelectronics Announces Mass-Market Availability of ST4SIM GSMA-compliant eSIMs for M2M ...
Capgemini Press release// Capgemini becomes Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and ...
Savosolar plans to arrange a rights issue of approximately EUR 5.4 – 6.4 million with additional ...
The DIAC "Half-Year Financial Report 2021”  has been made available is now available
Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data August 2021
Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB
ICG: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS
ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at EURETINA 2021
Ahold Delhaize announces changes in the bol.com Management Board
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...