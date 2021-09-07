checkAd

OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi

Further Strengthens Global Intellectual Property Portfolio for Tedopi
in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer until 2035

NANTES, France, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) announced today that it has received notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a patent application related to Tedopi, a combination of neoepitopes, protecting its administration schedule for inducing early T-lymphocyte memory response, used in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in HLA-A2 positive patients. This patent will provide a protection until 2035.

Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, said: “This new patent notice of allowance granted in the U.S. further expands the patent protection for Tedopi and confirms a specific mechanism of action inducing an early T-lymphocyte memory response in HLA-A2 positive patients, which represent 45% of the population. Our neoepitope approach with Tedopi was validated by positive results from Step-1 of the Atalante 1 Phase 3 study in NSCLC patients after immune checkpoint failure released in 2020, confirming the clinical benefit Tedopi can provide to patients who need new therapeutic options for this indication. We are very pleased to present the final results of Atalante 1 in an oral presentation at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) conference on September 20. In parallel, we continue to develop Tedopi in NSCLC after failure from Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICI) as well as in other cancer indications, in combination with ICIs or with chemotherapy. Such combinations will further reinforce the therapeutic value of Tedopi in late stage cancer indications.”

The Atalante 1 clinical trial aims at evaluating the benefit of Tedopi in HLA-A2 positive NSCLC patients at invasive stage IIIB or metastatic stage IV, as 2nd or 3rd line treatment following checkpoint inhibitor failure. The Tedopi treatment is compared to docetaxel or pemetrexed chemotherapy (CT) treatments, with overall survival as the primary endpoint.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s immunology research and development platform is focused on three areas: T-cell-based vaccination, Immuno-Oncology (focus on myeloid targets), Auto-immunity & Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

