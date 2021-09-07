checkAd

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 06 Sep 2021.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    27.5731 £    23.8931
Estimated MTD return      0.51 %      0.52 %
Estimated YTD return      6.31 %      4.94 %
Estimated ITD return    175.73 %    138.93 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    22.80 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -17.31 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -24.66 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

