Largo Is Strengthening Its Distribution Strategy With the Deployment of a Single Brand and the Launch of Its Largo.fr e-commerce Site

Largo (FR0013308582 – ALLGO) (Paris:ALLGO), an eco-responsible French industrial player and an expert in the refurbishment of high-tech products, is continuing to develop its activity by marketing its devices on its new largo.fr e-commerce site and deploying a single brand across all its distribution channels.

Largo believes that today’s consumers are not the same as yesterday’s consumers. That is why it is intent on providing a genuine consumption alternative in line with their values.

With this in mind, Largo is launching the Largo.fr e-commerce site, formerly Rilaxmobile.fr, whose aim is to show that 100% Made In France refurbished IT devices represent a cheaper and more responsible alternative for the general public than new devices. An extensive catalogue of products (smartphones, tablets, computers and accessories) refurbished in Largo’s Sainte-Luce-Sur-Loire plant near Nantes will now be marketed on Largo.fr.

Largo.fr will serve Largo’s BtoC growth strategy on the French market – as a reminder, the Company is aiming to increase its sales from 10 to 70 million euros by 2025 whilst maintaining its initial mission to accompany changes in citizens’ and businesses’ purchasing behaviour in favour of the circular economy.

Largo is now the single brand that will address all of the Company’s distribution channels. This brand strategy will enable it to establish itself as a key player in responsible refurbishment. As well as the launch of Largo.fr, this ambition is also being materialised by:

- The deployment of the Largo Business brand to support businesses and local communities’ CSR policies;

- The overhaul of Largo’s visual identity to strengthen its relations with distributors;

- A new brand signature, “Alors, elle est pas belle la seconde vie ?”, a slogan encouraging consumers to rethink their purchasing choices and ask themselves whether they need to acquire new products or should instead look at refurbished products that continue to perform just as well.

Christophe Brunot and Frédéric Gandon, Co-founders of Largo, comment: “We are very proud to announce the launch of this new brand and largo.fr e-commerce site. We are going to accelerate our sales to reach our ambitious commercial targets thanks to this new brand for all our markets, a more modern visual identity and a high-performance product that meets consumers’ expectations”.

About LARGO

Created in 2016, Largo is a group fundamentally involved in the circular economy. With close to 50 staff based in Nantes, Western France, Largo refurbishes Smartphones, tablets and laptops. Positioned along the entire value chain, from sourcing to refurbishment and distribution, Largo wants to become a benchmark player in the field of responsible refurbishment. A pioneer in terms of transparency, in 2018 Largo invested in a sophisticated production tool enabling it to optimise its processes and the quality of its products.

Entirely internalised in France, the refurbishment site offers full control of each key stage: reception, testing, reparation, quality control and after-sales service. Since the Company’s creation, Largo has already refurbished more than 170,000 Smartphones, and generated revenue of almost €10.3 million in 2020.
For further information, please go to www.largo-france.fr

