Mutares H1 Revenue Grows 58% to EUR 1,094 Million
(PLX AI) – Mutares half year revenue EUR 1,093.9 million, up 58.3%.Revenue growth in all segmentsHalf year net income EUR 19.9 millionHalf year EBITDA EUR 411.5 millionMutares continues to expect that a dividend at least at the level of market …
- (PLX AI) – Mutares half year revenue EUR 1,093.9 million, up 58.3%.
- Revenue growth in all segments
- Half year net income EUR 19.9 million
- Half year EBITDA EUR 411.5 million
- Mutares continues to expect that a dividend at least at the level of market expectations is also ensured for the financial year 2021, in particular through successful exits
