Mutares H1 Revenue Grows 58% to EUR 1,094 Million

07.09.2021   

(PLX AI) – Mutares half year revenue EUR 1,093.9 million, up 58.3%.Revenue growth in all segmentsHalf year net income EUR 19.9 millionHalf year EBITDA EUR 411.5 millionMutares continues to expect that a dividend at least at the level of market …

  • (PLX AI) – Mutares half year revenue EUR 1,093.9 million, up 58.3%.
  • Revenue growth in all segments
  • Half year net income EUR 19.9 million
  • Half year EBITDA EUR 411.5 million
  • Mutares continues to expect that a dividend at least at the level of market expectations is also ensured for the financial year 2021, in particular through successful exits
