Mutares H1 Revenue Grows 58% to EUR 1,094 Million Autor: PLX AI | 07.09.2021, 07:37 | 21 | 0 | 0 07.09.2021, 07:37 | (PLX AI) – Mutares half year revenue EUR 1,093.9 million, up 58.3%.

Revenue growth in all segments

Half year net income EUR 19.9 million

Half year EBITDA EUR 411.5 million

Mutares continues to expect that a dividend at least at the level of market expectations is also ensured for the financial year 2021, in particular through successful exits



