Angle PLC Announces Notice of Interim Results and Webcast

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, will be releasing its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 on Thursday 30 September 2021.

A virtual meeting and webcast for analysts will be held at 10:00 am BST on Thursday 30 September 2021. If you wish to attend, please register in advance and log on to the webcast approximately 5 minutes before 10.00 am on the day of the results. Details of how to attend can be accessed via ANGLE's Investor Centre page, https://angleplc.com/investor-relations. This link is to watch and listen only as Q&A time is reserved for analysts. A recording of the webcast will be made available on ANGLE's website following the results meeting.

For further information:

ANGLE plc

+44 (0) 1483 343434

Andrew Newland, Chief Executive
Ian Griffiths, Finance Director
Andrew Holder, Head of Investor Relations

 

finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and Joint Broker)
Corporate Finance - Carl Holmes, Simon Hicks, Teddy Whiley
ECM - Alice Lane, Sunila de Silva

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

WG Partners (Joint Broker)
Nigel Barnes, Nigel Birks

+44 (0) 203 705 9330

FTI Consulting
Simon Conway, Ciara Martin
Matthew Ventimiglia (US)


+44 (0) 203 727 1000
+1 (212) 850 5624

About ANGLE plc

About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com

ANGLE is a world leading liquid biopsy company with sample-to-answer solutions. ANGLE's proven patent protected platforms include a circulating tumor cell (CTC) harvesting technology and a downstream analysis system for cost effective, highly multiplexed analysis of nucleic acids and proteins.

