Angle PLC Announces Notice of Interim Results and Webcast
GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, will be releasing its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 on Thursday 30 September 2021.
A virtual meeting and webcast for analysts will be held at 10:00 am BST on Thursday 30 September 2021. If you wish to attend, please register in advance and log on to the webcast approximately 5 minutes before 10.00 am on the day of the results. Details of how to attend can be accessed via ANGLE's Investor Centre page, https://angleplc.com/investor-relations. This link is to watch and listen only as Q&A time is reserved for analysts. A recording of the webcast will be made available on ANGLE's website following the results meeting.
For further information:
|
ANGLE plc
|
+44 (0) 1483 343434
|
Andrew Newland, Chief Executive
|
finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and Joint Broker)
|
+44 (0)20 7220 0500
|
WG Partners (Joint Broker)
|
+44 (0) 203 705 9330
|
FTI Consulting
|
For Frequently Used Terms, please see the Company's website on https://angleplc.com/investor-relations/glossary/
Notes for editors
About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com
ANGLE is a world leading liquid biopsy company with sample-to-answer solutions. ANGLE's proven patent protected platforms include a circulating tumor cell (CTC) harvesting technology and a downstream analysis system for cost effective, highly multiplexed analysis of nucleic acids and proteins.
