Angle PLC Announces Notice of Interim Results and Webcast

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, will be releasing its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 on Thursday 30 September 2021.

A virtual meeting and webcast for analysts will be held at 10:00 am BST on Thursday 30 September 2021. If you wish to attend, please register in advance and log on to the webcast approximately 5 minutes before 10.00 am on the day of the results. Details of how to attend can be accessed via ANGLE's Investor Centre page, https://angleplc.com/investor-relations. This link is to watch and listen only as Q&A time is reserved for analysts. A recording of the webcast will be made available on ANGLE's website following the results meeting.