SolGold PLC Announces Rationalisation of Regional Exploration Portfolio

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / The Board of Directors of SolGold (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) wishes to provide an update on the Company's Regional Exploration Portfolio in Ecuador. SolGold's exploration team has recommended to the Board and …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / The Board of Directors of SolGold (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) wishes to provide an update on the Company's Regional Exploration Portfolio in Ecuador. SolGold's exploration team has recommended to the Board and the Board has approved to rationalise its exploration portfolio to focus resources on the Company's highest priority targets.

The relinquishment of these concessions will allow our exploration teams to focus on higher priority projects and lower the Company's exploration commitments, made when SolGold acquired the licences, by circa USD 75.6 million. With a large portfolio in Ecuador, SolGold's exploration strategy has always been to explore as much ground as possible and relinquish less prospective areas in our search for Tier 1 deposits. With a cash position of approximately USD 109.6 million at 30 June 2021, the group is well funded to advance its regional work programme and able to re-allocate funds. The Company is required to impair these 10 concessions in-line with International Financial Reporting Standards (IAS 36). The impairment charges of USD 3.1 million are immaterial compared to the asset base of the Company and will be disclosed as a subsequent event in the 30 June 2021 yearly accounts to be released shortly.

SolGold continues to pursue its strategy as an integrated explorer and developer and the Company maintains its plan of applying its exploration blueprint of systematic evaluation of its exploration assets across Ecuador. This process will likely involve further consolidation of our project portfolio as a result of SolGold's ongoing exploration and evaluation activities. Drilling is currently underway at the Cascabel, Porvenir, Sharug and Rio Amarillo projects, and soon to commence at the Cisne Loja project. Field exploration activities continue to focus on Helipuerto, Cisne-Victoria and Chical. The Company also continues to seek strategic partners to advance certain projects with discussions underway with several interested parties.