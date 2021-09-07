checkAd

DGAP-News Coreo pursues growth course with logistics property

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.09.2021, 08:00  |  14   |   |   

DGAP-News: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition
Coreo pursues growth course with logistics property

07.09.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Coreo pursues growth course with logistics property

  • Total rental area approx. 29,900 m²
  • Annual rental income EUR 0.5 million

Frankfurt am Main, 7. September 2021 - Coreo pursues its growth course with the third acquisition this year. A logistics property with a total rental area of approx. 29,900 sqm was now acquired in Delmenhorst via a 100% subsidiary. There are also 190 parking spaces available on the approx. 54,700 m² property. The property is let to several parties and currently generates an annual rent of EUR 0.5 million and is planned to remain in the portfolio for the long term.

The Management Board believes that the property, which is conveniently located in terms of transport, has a noticeable potential for value appreciation, which will be developed in the next few years by means of active area management. In this context, Coreo plans to invest an amount of less than one net annual rent in the portfolio. Furthermore, potential possibilities for the use of the roof areas are being evaluated.
It is expected that the closing will still take place in the current quarter. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

"We succeeded in approximately doubling our real estate assets within a short period of time with this year's acquisitions and not least with the acquisition of the logistics property in Delmenhorst" Marin N. Marinov, CEO of Coreo AG, is satisfied and is already looking forward again: "We want to keep the pace of growth high beyond 2021 together with our new major shareholder".
 

About Coreo AG
Coreo AG, with headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, is a portfolio developer with a focus on German commercial and residential real estate. The real estate portfolio of existing and development properties forms the cornerstone of the company's three pillars of income: income from letting, sales and valuation. Investments are made in real estate with considerable potential for value appreciation with existing development needs, preferably in medium-sized centres and with a volume of EUR 5-20 million, as part of the value-creating growth strategy (sweet spot). The objective is to create an efficiently managed, high-yield real estate portfolio with a volume of EUR 400 - 500 million over the next few years by means of prudent development and the sale of non-strategic objects.

Contact:
Coreo AG
Andrea Glaab
Investor Relations
Grüneburgweg 18
D-60322 Frankfurt a. M.
ir@coreo.de
T: +49 (0) 69-21 93 96-0

07.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Coreo AG
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 2193 96-0
Fax: +49 69 2193 96-150
E-mail: ir@coreo.de
Internet: www.coreo.de
ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6
WKN: A0B9VV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1224940

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1224940  07.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224940&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetCoreo Akt Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Coreo AG - Neuer Name, neues Konzept, die alte Nanostart AG jetzt mit Immobilien auf den Spuren der
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Coreo pursues growth course with logistics property DGAP-News: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition Coreo pursues growth course with logistics property 07.09.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Coreo pursues growth course with logistics …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: 1. Halbjahr 2021: Social Chain AG steigert Umsatz um 131 Prozent
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Verlustmitteilung gemäß § 92 Abs. 1 AktG und Anpassung der Jahresprognose
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex gibt mit N163/6.X Turbine Einstieg in die 6-MW-Klasse bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekotechnika AG: Positive performance in the first nine months of 2020/2021 and further increase in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SMA Solar Technology AG: SMA adjusts sales and earnings forecast
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: Coreo setzt mit Logistikimmobilie Wachstumskurs fort
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Coreo: EBIT verbessert, Verlust vergrößert sich dennoch
4investors | Kommentare
03.09.21DGAP-News: Coreo announces consolidated half-year report (IFRS)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21DGAP-News: Coreo gibt Konzernhalbjahreszahlen (IFRS) bekannt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Original-Research: Coreo AG (von GBC AG): Buy
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
19.08.21Coreo: Portfolioausbau im Rekordtempo
Aktien Global | Analysen: kaufen
19.08.21Original-Research: Coreo AG (von GBC AG): Kaufen
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen