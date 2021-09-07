checkAd

Getlink Shuttle Traffic for August 2021

Aug 21

Aug 20

Change

Jan-Aug
2021

Jan-Aug

2020

Change

Truck Shuttles

Trucks

105,704

110,327

-4%

868,632

899,554

-3%

Passenger Shuttles

Passenger vehicles*

147,296

267,942

-45%

496,728

1,055,691

-53%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.

In August 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 105,704 trucks, a decrease of 4% compared to 2020.

During the same period, Le Shuttle transported 147,296 passenger vehicles. The decrease again results from an unfavourable comparison due to lockdown measures still being lifted in the first half of August 2020 in contrast to this year.

September traffic figures will be published on Tuesday 05 October 2021 before the markets open.

